With costs rising, Hoosac Valley proposes 2 percent budget increase in effort to maintain 'wisely'

As it deals with rising costs and braces for the expiration of federal relief money, the Hoosac Valley Regional School District has proposed a fiscal year 2023 budget with a spending increase of just under 2 percent.
“This budget allows us to maintain, I would say, but we’re maintaining wisely,” Superintendent Aaron Dean said at a Monday evening School Committee meeting, during which the district presented the budget proposal.
“We’re moving the things that we know are going to be in our core, and our core values as a district, into that general budget, and we’re building a bridge with those other positions, say, that if we have the enrollment going forward to support these programs, we’re going to be able to maintain them. If we don’t, then we’re going to have to look at other options and consolidation down the road.”
The budget would increase by $396,725, or 1.96 percent, to $20,625,439. Just over half of that budget is funded by Chapter 70 state aid, which would increase by $35,811 under Gov. Charlie Baker’s budget recommendation.
Adams, where enrollment dropped by 26 students, would see its assessment increase by $167,041, or 3.05 percent, to $5,637,361. Meanwhile, Cheshire gained one student, and its assessment would rise by $150,036, or 5.80 percent, to $2,739,009.
Insurance costs are rising by 8 percent next year, Business Administrator Erika Snyder said, combining with growing retirement expenditures to bump up general administration costs by $266,000.
“We are going to have a premium holiday in combination with [the insurance increase], but it’s important that we fund that increase in full in the event that in [fiscal year 2024], we find ourselves increasing again, we don’t want to have to compound that increase of two years into one,” Snyder said.
Contractual increases amount to $75,000, and charter assessments account for an additional $98,000 increase.
While the district typically pays for two buses to bring students to and from the Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter School, it made an arrangement with BART to use one bus and pay BART for each rider beyond the capacity of that bus. The district expects to save $52,700 from the change, meaning that total transportation expenditures would decrease by $16,030, despite a 4 percent increase in the district’s contract with Dufour Tours.
In recent years, the district has worked to prepare itself for a “fiscal cliff,” Dean said, when grant money runs out.
Its strategy has been to shift important expenditures to the general budget, and moving a technology staff member into the budget from grant funding is part of a $59,333 increase in the technology department.
Committee members praised Dean and Snyder for their work on the budget and the presentation to the committee. Vice Chair Bethany DeMarco said that the district should continue to be careful with its budget as the trend of enrollment decline continues.
Member Regina Hill called it a “well-prepared budget.”
“I’ve been here a long time, so, I’ve seen the worst of it and the struggles they’ve gone through,” she said.
Asked by member Erin Milne about whether the district is investing in a public relations strategy, Dean said that it is using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant money, which was established through the federal CARES Act, for that purpose. He added that the district is launching a new website this month that will be “much more user-friendly.”
The committee is scheduled to vote on the budget at a March 28 meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Cheshire Elementary School, 191 Church St. in Cheshire. There will be a public comment period at the beginning of that meeting.