Hoosac Valley School Committee approves $21.38 million budget. Here's what it means for taxpayers

Bouncing back from a bleak budget outlook this time last year because of stagnant state aid and slumping enrollment, Hoosac Valley Regional School District this spring is proposing a higher budget total but with relatively low increases in local spending.
The reason: For its 2024 budget, the district qualified for more money from the state because its number of special-education and economically disadvantaged students met the criteria to justify the increase.
The Regional School Committee on Monday approved a $21.38 million budget for 2024, an almost $760,000 increase from 2023.
The 3.6 percent increase from the roughly $20.6 million 2023 budget would be shared by Adams and Cheshire. Under the proposed budget, Adams would pay about a 4.5 percent increase, while Cheshire would pay about a 1.6 percent increase.
The district is proposing increases in spending on learning in such subjects as computer/technology, art, math, music, science, social studies and English language learning, among other areas. Special-education spending would go up, as would spending for the district office, guidance counselors, health services, technology, athletics, utilities and building maintenance, as well as teacher and administrator salaries.
The total town assessments are slightly more than $8 million for 2024 compared with $7.73 million for the current budget, a 3.6 percent increase.
“The request for a 3.6 percent increase over last year’s assessment is a tall order," Adams Town Administrator Jay Green told The Eagle. "Typically, the school district has tracked about 3 percent increases each year.”
Green added that the school budget, the town's largest single expenditure, is 33 percent of the town’s annual budget.
The school committee initially came forward with preliminary budget numbers representing a 7 percent increase in the budget from Cheshire, but cut that down to a slightly more than 1 percent increase.
“That was huge for us because our preliminary numbers, where they’re at, we’re in a deficit of more than $250,000,” Cheshire Town Administrator Jennifer Morse said on Tuesday.
Chapter 70 state aid would pay for the bulk of the budget, with a projected $11,233,231 in aid, compared with $10,425,904 in the current budget.
“This was a very good year for us in terms of state aid coming in,” Hoosac Valley Regional Schools Superintendent Aaron Dean told The Eagle on Wednesday. “We met the correct funding criteria, which triggered the Student Opportunity Act, and we ended up with $800,000 more in state aid this year, a 7.7% increase.”
There was a slight increase enrollment overall, Dean said: Adams went up and Cheshire went down.
Both Adams and Cheshire held joint Finance Committee-Board of Selectmen meetings on Tuesday to go over the new budget from the school committee. Dean said he doesn’t anticipate cuts.
“I suppose you never know," he said, "but I felt like the conversations were good, and people are supportive of how we’re investing money as a district."
Both Cheshire and Adams residents will have a chance to vote on their assessments at their respective town meetings later this spring and summer.
Adams and Cheshire officials are in the process of calculating the effect of the district's budget proposal on residents' tax rates.