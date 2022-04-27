Hoosac Valley Regional School District in "survival mode" for fiscal 2023, says superintendent

CHESHIRE — Stagnant state aid and declining enrollment has the Hoosac Valley Regional School District in "survival mode" for fiscal 2023, according to Superintendent Aaron Dean.
The staff and School Committee have adopted an affordable $20.6 million budget starting July 1, Dean said, an increase of a shade under $400,000 over the current spending plan.
While that's a 1.9 percent increase, assessments are higher in both of the member towns. Under the new plan, Adams would pay $5.6 million, up 3 percent over fiscal 2022, and Cheshire would pay $2.7 million, up 5.8 percent.
Cheshire's increase is a far cry from the 1 percent decrease in assessment for fiscal 2022. Since enrollment is crucial to determining assessments, Cheshire's tax burden jumped because Adams lost 26 students while Cheshire gained one.
The towns will vote on their assessments at the their respective annual town meetings later this spring.
Taxpayers are facing a greater burden, in part, because the amount of state aid coming in has barely budged from last year, Dean said.
"We only had a $35,000 increase in Chapter 70 money. We don't benefit from the state aid formula and that's been a problem for us," he said. "For a lot of districts state aid is 60 percent of their budget, we're at 50 percent."
In an effort to maintain, even enhance, the curriculum and student services, Dean says the district is relying on federal stimulus money, so-called Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund, or ESSER, grants.
"Last year we added a layer of student support such as hiring a psychologist and a reading specialist, which we are maintaining with ESSER funds," he said.
Several teaching jobs at the Hoosac Valley Middle and High School also are being kept thanks to ESSER, Dean said. The district received $1.9 million in ESSER money for the next two fiscal years.
"We moved five positions into grant funding and if enrollment doesn't support them, we'll have to eliminate the positions," he said.
Dean noted Hoosac Valley has seen its enrollment decline from 1,550 in 2012 to 1,100 this year.
"You could say we're in survival mode, but we have a vision where we need to go in the coming year," he said.