top story

Hoosac Valley High School 2022 graduates encouraged to 'savor' the moment

Smiling graduates in red gowns

A graduate is all smiles on Friday during Hoosac Valley High School's commencement.

District: Hoosac Valley

Graduation Location: Hoosac Valley Middle and High School gym

Graduating Seniors: 62

Valedictorian: Brodie T. Lanoue

Salutatorian: Lillian R. Boudreau

Memorable moment: Valedictorian Brodie Lanoue encouraged his classmates to savor their success.

_DSC4043.JPG

A graduate accepts his diploma Friday at Hoosac Valley High School in Cheshire.

