Hoosac Valley High School 2022 graduates encouraged to 'savor' the moment

District: Hoosac Valley
Graduation Location: Hoosac Valley Middle and High School gym
Graduating Seniors: 62
Valedictorian: Brodie T. Lanoue
Salutatorian: Lillian R. Boudreau
Memorable moment: Valedictorian Brodie Lanoue encouraged his classmates to savor their success.
