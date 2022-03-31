top story
With housing options in short supply and rents increasing, Berkshire County is in a housing crisis
This is a subscriber exclusive story.
Subscribe today to access this story and all of our stories with 24/7 unlimited access.
Subscribe today. Cancel anytime.
Scott Stafford can be reached at sstafford@berkshireeagle.com or 413-281-4622.
Tags
Scott Stafford
Scott Stafford has been a reporter, photographer, and editor at a variety of publications, including the Dallas Morning News and The Berkshire Eagle.