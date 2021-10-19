WILLIAMSTOWN — "There is not a single day I haven’t experienced racial microaggressions at this school," one student at Mount Greylock Regional School told a consultant looking at bias in the district. "You are failing your students of color."

"I’ve been profiled as Muslim a lot (I’m not Muslim, just South Asian), and several faculty and staff members have used me as an emotional punching bag to let out their Islamophobia. I have also been fetishized by faculty and staff—called 'exotic' and 'fascinating' over the phone. I am not your orientalist fantasy. I am a student. I am trying to learn."

The student's story is one of many responses about bias captured in a report the Mount Greylock Regional School District commissioned and released publicly Tuesday.

The 36-page report done by Cortney Tunis — a diversity, equity and inclusion consultant — used surveys and interviews of students, parents, guardians, and educators about biases in the district. Two hundred and ninety students, 221 parents and guardians and 65 educators responded to the survey, Tunis told told the School Committee on Tuesday night in a Zoom meeting.

The report's goal was to understand how bias shows up in the district, Tunis told the School Committee. "I took as an absolute given that various type of biases exist in the school district because they exist everywhere. The question is: What does that look like?”

Tunis identified five main areas where bias is coming up in the district: gender, race, ideology, preferential treatment for athletes and academics, and a divide between students and families from Williamstown and other towns.

"I was not taken by surprise, but I was quite taken with the notion that gosh we have some work to do," Superintendent Jason "Jake" McCandless told The Eagle on Tuesday.

Stories of racial bias, Tunis said, “are some of the most jarring personal stories" in the report. "This was difficult to read at times, but I encourage everyone to sit with these stories. This is the lived experience of students at this school and families in this district."

Students of color make up a small percentage (14.8 percent) of the district, but had a high number of racial bias incidents, Tunis said.

"I was told that my mom would be beaten up because I am adopted and that I am black," one fifth or sixth grader said in the report. "I was also told I was hated because of the color of my skin, which is black."

"A boy in class has said he doesn’t like 'black people,'" another seventh or eighth grader is quoted as saying.

Tunis also spoke to people who left the district. "Students and families of students of color who have pursued alternative educational opportunities cite specific instances of both unconscious and overt bias," the report reads, "and lack of comprehensive response and mitigation actions taken by teachers and administration as key factors in their choices."

The prevalence of gender bias surprised Tunis, she told the School Committee.

"A now-retired health teacher told girls in my health class that our athletic careers would be ruined by 'the 5 b's': boobs, butt, boyfriends, beers, and birth control," Tunis said, quoting a student from the report. "Though I often told that story as a funny joke, it certainly imprinted on me an idea that my growing body was not useful, strong, or built correctly, and that the teacher and other adults had kind of gross expectations for my behavior."

A number of students, parents and guardians with more conservative views compared to others in the school community reported that they received derisive comments and did not feel welcome in certain classroom discussions, the report says.

"I'm a Trump supporter, Christian, pro-gun, pro-life and I think all lives matter," one middle school student is quoted as saying. "I have been told to kill myself because I'm the minority and different from all the other kids."

There is a divide between students from Williamstown and Lanesborough or other towns, which is "a proxy for socioeconomic bias," Tunis said.

"The perception is that students from Williamstown are, generally, double privileged in that they are more likely to come from economically advantaged families," the report reads, "and more likely to have a parent or guardian working at Williams College, making them more likely to have their needs met, their questions answered and their complaints addressed."

Tunis noted that parents who themselves went to the school mentioned it was a problem when they attended.

"The Lanesborough kids are treated unfairly and made to feel as if they are lesser just because of where they’re from," a high school student is quoted as saying in the report.

"Often, zip code matters, as does the number of graduate degrees listed after someone’s name...the Williamstown parents and kids and Williams faculty seem to get listened to the most," one parent or guardian is quoted as saying in the report.

Tunis also found a feeling that there is preferential treatment for athletes and those who academically excel, and not enough opportunities for other activities like the arts.

What spurred the report?

"I think every community in the country is thinking to themselves, reflecting to themselves and on themselves around race, ethnicity, around who are we as a nation and who do we aspire to be," McCandless told The Eagle.

He started at the school last fall. "By January, we were dealing with some incidents that appeared to be based with a racial motivation via Zoom," he told The Eagle.

The report was incorporated into the district improvement plan, and the district is looking at ways to collect similar data more regularly, according to McCandless.

"We are using this to drive a good deal of our work around diversity, inclusion, equity and belonging," he said.

Educators surveyed expressed interest in professional development, Tunis said. “They are looking for ways that the best ways to address difficult topics or moments when they arise."

School Committee Vice Chair Carrie Greene asked about what opportunities the community will have to talk about the report. McCandless said there will be a future meeting to go over the report "and really take an opportunity as a school department to listen and hear what people's questions are and hear what people's concerns are and hear what individuals and families stories are as we continue to sort of make sense of all of this."