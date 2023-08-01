If North Adams Regional Hospital reopens, how can we prevent it from closing again? State legislators have an idea

In 2014, North Adams Regional Hospital closed with only three days' notice, even though the state Department of Public Health declared its services necessary. If some state legislators have their way, this kind of heath care crisis won't happen again.

The state Legislature is considering a bill that could have, if it was in place in 2014, saved the hospital, and others like it, from closing, supporters say.

It may also help keep the hospital, which plans to reopen this winter with 25 inpatient beds on a medical-surgical floor, from abruptly closing again.

Berkshire Health Systems purchased the hospital shortly after it closed, and has since reopened the emergency department, a cardiac rehabilitation unit, and resumed providing numerous outpatient services. Recent changes in regulatory structure could allow it to reopen as a critical access hospital.

State Sen. Paul Mark, D-Becket, who introduced the bill on the Senate side, said he envisions an agency of state government —would assume management responsibility of a hospital set to close as long as it was determined to be necessary for the region. State Rep. Peter Capano, D-Lynn, introduced the House version of the bill. Lynn Union Hospital closed under similar circumstances in 2016.

There is supposed to be a 90-day public notice period before a hospital closes, Mark said, but that doesn’t always happen, and didn’t in the case of NARH. The proposed legislation would put teeth in the 90-day requirement, as the state would take over management of the hospital.

“In the case of a hospital being deemed critical for a region, and it turns out there’s some kind of mismanagement or other shortsightedness, then ideally, having the receivership period would allow for a different organization to come in and take over,” Mark said.

He said that if this law were in place in 2014, it would’ve bought time to find an organization able to keep the hospital going in full form.

“For a hospital organization to not meet that 90 days is a breach of its responsibility to the community. The problem is, if they have no money, if they have no one willing to do anything, what’s the punishment?” Mark said. “What we’ve seen is, there really isn’t one. At the least, the 90 days can allow for a proper transition.”

Mark said the hope is that within the 90-day period, another entity steps in with either a six-month reopening plan, or the doors never shut.

“You can’t have hospitals that are critical to a community shut down with no notice,” he said. “It’s a disaster.”

Mark said he believes the bill would provide a process for either the governor or state government to step in. The proper process didn’t exist before, he said.

The legislation has legs, Mark said, though he thinks it has a better chance of passing next year.

“The more situations like what happened in North Adams happen around the state, the more concern there’s going to be, and that adds to the momentum,” he said. “I’ve heard that there’s hope for a health care package next year; this is one of those things I would try to throw in there.”

Maynard Seider, an emeritus professor of sociology from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, is an expert on labor history in the Northern Berkshires and has written extensively about the closing of NARH. He wholeheartedly supports the bill.

“The key to me is to get something done if it’s shown that there’s a need for the facility in the area,” Seider said.

He highlighted a state-commissioned report when the hospital closed in 2014 that found there was a need.

“If it’s a question of need, it was there, but the state didn’t follow through,” Seider said.

Both Seider and retired mail-carrier Dick Dassatti, who was one of the leaders in the protests of the hospital closure in 2014, brought up the fact that academics at the time wrote a paper saying the governor — then Deval Patrick — had the emergency power to keep the hospital going. But nothing came of it.

“Governor Patrick failed to act,” Dassatti told The Eagle. “I’m glad this legislation would take the decision out of the governor’s hands.”

Dassatti argued that hospitals should be “too big to fail.”

“We can’t let them close,” he said.

“With neoliberalism, everything has to pay for itself in order to have it,” Dassatti continued. “They can’t lose money, they have to break even at least. But my belief is, there’s certain benefits to having a hospital in a community that can’t be measured in dollars and cents.”

Others expressed vehement support for the bill at a public hearing in early July, held by the Joint Committee on Public Health. Yousif Abdallah, director of the North Shore Labor Council, said the legislation could help continue the provision of essential health services and preserve jobs.

“There is no way to keep a hospital open, even if the Department of Public Health deems it necessary,” Abdallah said. “This bill would require the DPH to establish a process of state receivership of a hospital that’s pending closure.”

Health care workers and concerned citizens argued that access to care is becoming more difficult for poorer and rural residents in Massachusetts. Dassatti shared a similar sentiment.

“If we had universal health care in Massachusetts, everyone would be paying the same,” he said. “Hospitals wouldn’t close because someone has good or bad insurance. More affluent communities can support hospitals; apparently less affluent ones can’t.”