Hundreds of Berkshire residents enjoy Maplefest in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — Nine-year-old Bode Snyder and his sister, Lucy, 11, put their taste buds to the test on Sunday.
The duo sampled light and dark maple syrup during the annual Maplefest at Hopkins Memorial Forest on the Williams College campus.
"I could tell which one was which. I liked the light one," said Bode.
"I liked the dark one, it was sweeter, but not too sugary," noted Lucy.
Regina Fink explained why the darker syrup was sweeter.
"The taste was sweeter because it was cooked longer, but it had the same sugar content," said the Williams College student.
The taste test was among several activities Maplefest offered to the hundreds of visitors and students to draw attention to maple sugaring and let people know about Hopkins Forest and the effort to preserve the land.
At one table, students put the finishing touches on a batch of syrup made at the sugaring house. It takes 12 gallons of sap per tree to make one quart of syrup, as there is quite a bit of water content to boil down.
"Here at the finishing station we reheat the sap one more time to get the right density of syrup," said freshman Madeline Bircknes.
The sugaring process requires one hour to boil 25 gallons of sap.
The evaporator used to burn off the water content requires one cord of wood for every 20 gallons produced.
Also on display were the more primitive methods of making maple syrup, such as boiling sap in a large kettle stoked by a wood fire. A more modern, traditional way was using a four-sided pan about three inches high sitting atop cinder blocks over a wood fire.
"The long tradition of maple sugaring is not as efficient as the flat pan; makes you grateful for gas stoves," said James Fortin, demonstrating the tradition sugaring methods.
People got to try maple syrup on the fresh-fallen snow, homemade pancakes and maple cream cheese on a variety bagels: whole wheat, sesame seed and cinnamon raisin.
Environmental studies
Maplefest is an opportunity for Williams College to showcase Hopkins Memorial Forest and the students who help preserve it.
"We get people out to the forest such as the students on campus and the general public comes out for the maple syrup," said forest manager Drew Jones. "We don't have a forestry program like Syracuse or the larger schools but we cater to environmental studies and landscaping history.
Freshman Alice Lake is majoring in environmental studies and enjoys coming to the forest on a weekly basis.
"Some best parts of my week are spending a couple hours here," she said.
"it's a great way to spend time outdoors and maintaining the forest," added sophomore Ondine Jevremov.