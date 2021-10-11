NORTH ADAMS — The former Hunter Foundry building was damaged Sunday in a fire.
The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. on Hunter Foundry Road and took several hours to extinguish. The building was unoccupied, according to Amalio Jusino, chairman of the Northern Berkshire Emergency Planning Committee.
The North Adams Fire Department was assisted by several other local agencies, Jusino wrote in a Facebook post. No one was injured.
The State Fire Marshal's Office is also investigating the fire. "The origin and cause are currently under investigation by North Adams FD and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office," spokesman Jake Wark wrote in an email to The Eagle.