NORTH ADAMS — Officials believe a fire early Sunday evening at the former Hunter Foundry building was intentionally set, and authorities are putting out a call for information.

Why is it suspicious? There was no power to the building and no source of an accidental ignition, a Department of Fire Services spokesperson said.

"We’re asking anyone in the area of Hunter Foundry Road in the late afternoon or early evening on Sunday to share their observations with investigators,” North Adams Fire Chief Brent Lefebvre said in a statement on Tuesday.

“You can call anonymously if you prefer,” State Fire Marshal Ostroskey said in the statement.

Information that helps prevent, detect or solve an arson crime can be rewarded with up to $5,000 through the Arson Watch Reward Program, the statement said. Anyone with information may call the hotline at 1-800-682-9229.

The fire was reported around 5:15 p.m. Sunday on Hunter Foundry Road. When city firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the doors locked and a storage room inside "fully engulfed in flames," the statement said.

The North Adams Fire Department was assisted by the Williamstown Fire Department and the Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Company, according to North Adams Lt. Matthew LaBonte. The fire damaged the building, but no one was injured.