NORTH ADAMS — The city needs about 800 housing units that low- to middle-income residents can afford, according to a 2020 Berkshire Regional Planning Commission report.

Quote If approved, the change would create a "Smart Growth" zoning district that would encourage more dense residential and mixed-use development.

That's one issue a proposed zoning change that moved forward Monday night aims to address.

After a joint hearing between the Planning Board and City Council, the Planning Board voted to recommend approval of a "Smart Growth" zoning measure.

If approved, the change would create a "Smart Growth" zoning district that would encourage more dense residential and mixed-use development. Under the zoning, 20 percent of units must be affordable — open to families that earn 80 percent or less of the area median income. That's around $80,000 in Berkshire County, according to Zachary Feury, project coordinator in the Office of Community Development.

A map of the North Adams smart growth overlay district A map showing where the Smart Growth zoning would apply in North Adams, if it is approved.

The proposed district includes two areas, one around downtown and the other in an area between Union and Eagle streets called the "mills sub-zone."

Referring to those two areas, Mayor Tom Bernard said on Tuesday, "We have two areas where we know there is underutilized space." He added, “I think it's a good project for the city of North Adams."

The measure is also referred to as 40R, the section of state law that allows it. Other communities in the Berkshires have adopted it. Following adoption of the measure by Lee, Pittsfield and Great Barrington, residents in Adams approved the zoning tool at a town meeting last year.

The planning commission's 2020 report made clear how far North Adams had fallen behind in the creation of new housing. "Between 2010 and 2018 only 24 new housing units have been constructed— representing a 0.0003% increase," the report reads.

Before getting a positive commendation from the Planning Board, councilors and residents asked questions at the joint public hearing Monday.

Lisa Blackmer, City Council vice-president, asked if someone owns a home in the district and sells it, does the new owner need to meet the Smart Growing zoning requirements?

"Only if the purchaser of the property wants it to be a Smart Growth development," Feury explained.

"Property owners don't have to do this? It just enables those who want to do it?" Blackmer asked. "Correct," Feury said.

If passed, the Smart Growth zoning would not require new development to comply with Smart Growth rules. Rather, it is an option for projects to fall under.

A resident of the Eclipse Mill asked questions about zoning on Union Street and was one of the only members of the public to comment.

State Rep. John Barrett III, the city's former longtime mayor, had concerns. “I am here tonight not to support this project or be against it," he said. "I received several calls last December regarding the process more than anything else in this whole thing."

He expressed concern that consideration moved quickly and is not transparent, questioning why the meeting was not in-person. “This is a pretty difficult process to undertake through Zoom," Barrett said.

He pointed to minutes of a December 2020 preliminary hearing held by the City Council Community Development Committee in which it was noted that the city planned to bring the proposal back to City Council before submitting it to the state for eligibility approval. "That didn’t happen,” Barrett said.

The city applied to the state for eligibility in March and was approved in June, according to Bernard. Initially, city officials thought the council had to sign off on it before applying for eligibility through the state, Bernard said, but that is not a requirement.

“The submission was something in my hands as mayor,” Bernard said.

City Councilor Benjamin Lamb said an informational meeting on the proposed zoning change was recently held.

“I had hope that we would be more in person by this juncture and we are not," Lamb said. "The meetings we've been holding over the course of the past 18 months have seen higher attendance for them than we normally see in council chambers, even for larger topics.”

After the public hearing, the Planning Board held a regular meeting and voted to recommend the zoning change to the council. A possible vote was not included in the meeting agenda.

"It comes under the Other Business section of the agenda," chair Michael Leary said in an email on Tuesday, "and our vote is purely advisory and does not alter zoning or ordinances. That is under the purview of the City Council."