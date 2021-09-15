NORTH ADAMS — A few years ago, Lea King, co-owner of the Wigwam Western Summit, a cafe and gift shop next to rentable cabins, was getting questions from tourists that she didn’t know the answers to.
“Because I run the coffee house, I greet travelers,” she said.
She noticed that people would ask: “Do you have souvenirs or information about the Hoosac Tunnel? We can’t find any information.”
“Were the miners Chinese people?” she said tourists would ask her, as if King, who is Chinese American, represented all Chinese people.
The 4.75-mile tunnel runs through the Hoosac Range, atop which King’s business sits, and has one portal in North Adams and the other in the town of Florida. The railroad tunnel opened in 1874, after 25 years of construction. Until 1916, it was the longest tunnel in North America.
Now, she has got answers to questions about the tunnel. She soon will be selling a booklet she helped create on it, “The Hoosac Tunnel: 19th Century Engineering Marvel.”
The spiral-bound, 18-page booklet includes old postcards of the tunnel, drawings of tools used, vintage train tickets, photos of people at work on the tunnel and text explaining some of project’s history.
Cahoon is president of the North Adams Historical Society, which runs a museum housed at the Holiday Inn on Main Street. He told King the history, which also is cataloged in the museum, and she created the booklet.
The booklet covers how the tunnel was constructed, and various tools and strategies that were used to complete it.
“24 feet in diameter, five miles long through solid rock. The equipment to do that didn’t exist,” Cahoon said.
The booklet looks at inventions associated with the project.
For example, after other machines and explosives failed to do the job creating a tunnel, the project turned to a different explosive — nitroglycerin. George Mowbray patented a process to purify it, according to the booklet, and Mowbray manufactured the explosive on-site for the tunnel.
If it weren’t for the coronavirus pandemic, King said, she might never have turned to this project. She long had been interested in the history, but as a business owner, she was too busy to look into it.
“It wasn’t until the pandemic, when we couldn’t open our coffee house, that we had time,” she said.
As an entrepreneur, she noticed an opportunity to create a product to sell, she said. Also, she saw “the danger of not making this information available,” some of those knowledgeable about the tunnel and its history aging.
Cahoon said he started looking into the tunnel decades ago, to prepare for a centennial anniversary marking 100 years since the tunnel’s completion. He marvels at the tunnel.
“It’s still a viable transportation route,” Cahoon said. “That’s quite an achievement, really.”