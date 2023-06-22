No longer a block party, Cheshire Summer Festival to focus on heritage, history, fun

CHESHIRE — Don’t call it a block party: The first Cheshire Summer Festival is taking shape.
The rebranded, revised and relocated event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. July 22 at the former Cheshire Elementary School grounds. It's open to residents of any community, and free of charge.
The Cheshire Community Association has been holding summer block parties, which regularly attract 200-300 people, since 2015. Over the years, the festivities, held on the block near Town Hall, featured performances by Misty Blues and other well-known local acts.
Association president John Tremblay says the group is committed to expanding and diversifying the event. They’ve hired a Polish band, Eddie Forman Orchestra, to play Polish and rock music. In addition, there will be a breakdancing performance by Funk Box Dance Studio, which is owned by Cheshire resident and professional breakdancer Andres Ramirez.
“We think it’s going to be a huge turnout,” Tremblay said. “The Polish community is very strong here and in Adams. I also want people to know it’s not just Polka music; they’re going to play Beatles, Cat Stevens, and other favorites.”
People who want to Polka, “and either haven't before or are feeling a bit rusty,” can take advantage of dance instruction before and during the event.
Ozzie’s Food Truck will be serving American and Polish fare as well.
The festival also will feature face painting and balloon-tying clowns for the kids, and a “huge raffle,” according to the association, for items donated by local businesses. With the new location, people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets, as there will be a grassy area so people can sit a while.
The association expects a number of local businesses and organizations to set up tents.
Part of the event will be dedicated to honoring the Cheshire School Building’s Centennial.
Tremblay said at the 2015 event that its purpose is to "lift up the community of Cheshire and get people connected,” The Eagle wrote at the time. That mission hasn’t changed, though much else will this year.