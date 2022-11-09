<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Incumbents carry the day for open seats on Mount Greylock School Committee

WILLIAMSTOWN — Incumbents running for reelection to the Mount Greylock Regional School District School Committee carried the day in Tuesday’s balloting.

In Williamstown — which had a contested race — Carrie Greene, with 2,641 votes, netted the most votes in a two-seat race featuring three candidates. The top two vote-getters were elected.

Steve Miller, who was also reelected, garnered 1,736 votes to finish second.

Newcomer Christine Enderle finished third with 1,465 votes.

Running unopposed in Lanesborough were current committee Chairwoman Christina Conry, committee member Curtis Elfenbein and Ursula Maloy, all of Lanesborough.

