Former Williamstown Police Chief John Michael Kennedy Jr. remembered for service to his community, country

WILLIAMSTOWN — Former Police Chief John Michael Kennedy Jr. used to take great care in arranging the bestowal of military honors at veterans funerals. On Thursday, some of the people who knew him best returned the favor.
More than 200 people turned out for a service at the Eastlawn Cemetery to honor Kennedy, who died on May 13 following a short illness. He was 75.
A mighty procession led its way up to the veterans section with at least seven police cruisers, more than 30 uniformed police officers and over 20 uniformed veterans. In the midday sun, Kennedy was honored with a ceremonial three-volley salute. Those gathered were silent throughout, except for the sounds of crying, as well as the wind blowing through the graveyard.
John McDonagh, pastor at Saints Patrick and Raphael Parish in Williamstown, pointed out that Kennedy — a Vietnam veteran — spoke out against the use of Agent Orange during the war and criticized the military’s management and services of veterans once they left active duty.
“Mike understood that we belong to each other,” McDonagh said.
McDonagh also highlighted something The Eagle has reported about Kennedy in the past: his discernment regarding what deserves an arrest, and what deserves a warning or a conversation.
“People can do dumb things, especially when they’re hurt,” McDonagh said. “Mike had the ability to sit with people, to take them to Burger King to talk, to not arrest them.”
Late in the service at the cemetery, dispatch sought Chief Kennedy one final time.
“This is the last call for Chief John Michael Kennedy. End of watch: June 1st, 2023,” Dispatcher Christine Lemoine said over a cruiser loudspeaker to the hundreds gathered. “His commitment and passion left a lasting impression on those who met him.
"Although gone, he will never be forgotten. Chief, we have the watch from here, sir.”
Respect for Kennedy at the police department did not waver in his absence.
“Chief Kennedy was a man of service, first to his country in the military, and then to his community in the police department and as a veterans' advocate,” current Police Chief Michael Ziemba told The Eagle. “He helped many, and his friendship was the highest honor he could bestow.”
Kennedy was revered — and lightly roasted — at the celebration of his life at Bloom Meadows in Hancock.
He was described by those who loved him, who knew him personally and professionally, as gentle, and mostly quiet, but with an undeniable presence and an exterior gruffness about him. Renditions of his deep, gravelly voice abounded.
Mike’s brother, Bill Kennedy, spoke at length about his relationship with Mike, saying that he had idolized his older brother. He remembered the lighter side of his brother that several other speakers spoke to, including the fact that Mike assigned a quirky nickname to many of the people he knew.
Bill used four adjectives to describe Mike: “stubborn,” “driven,” “caring” and “simple.”
“He had no secrets, no skeletons in his closet, no pretenses,” Bill said. “Just plain honesty.”
Bill said that Mike shied away from mushy affirmations of emotion, but that every time he spoke to him, he would praise his wife Mary and his kids.
“He was an ironclad marshmallow,” Bill said.
Kennedy told the truth, according to those who knew him. He had a reputation for being a straight shooter. He criticized the government’s treatment of its veterans. According to his obituary: “He doggedly fought with the VA, fighting for the many veterans who were dealing with the after effects of Agent Orange.”
When Williamstown police Officer Scott McGowan was under fire in 2021 for alleged misconduct and illegal behaviors, some of which took place when Kennedy was chief, he relayed his feelings on the officer to The Eagle plainly.
Kennedy said McGowan was at the time “a major liability” to the department due to his conduct and “was always screwing up.” Kennedy stepped down before McGowan’s plea was entered in a North Adams assault and battery case in 2000, but said he had limited McGowan’s use by the department as a special police officer due to concerns about his conduct.
“I wanted his gun and his badge immediately if not sooner,” Kennedy said.
Mike’s stepson, Damon George, who is a chief petty officer in the Navy, said he met Mike when he was 7 years old. At first, he was intimidated by Mike’s stature. He didn’t know then that “this 6-foot-8 human who came to dinner would be a gentle giant.”
American Legion Post 152 in Williamstown recently honored Kennedy by naming the post after him.