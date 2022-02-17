Adams Select Board votes to keep Town Administrator Jay Green until 2025

ADAMS — Town Administrator Jay Green is sticking with Adams. And vice versa.
The Select Board on Wednesday unanimously approved a new three-year contract with Green that will keep him in town through March 24, 2025.
Four of the five Select Board members remain unchanged from the February 2019 group that picked Green from a field of 18 applicants and three finalists.
Three years later, they offered glowing reviews for Green’s leadership through the pandemic and on various town projects, including the Greylock Glen outdoor center.
“I believe the town of Adams is extremely fortunate to have someone like Jay Green to continue with the town of Adams,” Select Board Chair John Duval said. “We have made great strides over the last three years. ... We have many more goals that we are reaching out to work and to succeed at, and Jay is a major part of that.”
Green’s first-year salary will be $100,000, a raise of a bit over 3 percent from his current pay, Duval said. Green’s pay will rise 3 percent each year, and he will have five weeks of yearly vacation, up from the four weeks in his current contract.
Green called his first three years on the job “rewarding” despite challenges, such as the pandemic, that he did not foresee when he took the position three years ago. He said he was grateful for support from the community.
“That is what fuels me, the positivity that people have, the belief in their town to pull us up,” he said. “You know, Adams has taken its licks previously, before, and I think we’re showing some people here that Adams isn’t to be taken lightly. So, we have a lot more work to do, and I look forward to doing it.”
Green previously served as a former chief administrative officer for North Adams, an assistant district attorney for the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, a district manager for station operations with Amtrak and a president of the Berkshire Scenic Railway Museum.
Duval said that Green chose to stay in Adams despite other possibilities.
“This atmosphere with the job market, it is an employees’ market, and there are many offerings outside our community which are being offered, but Jay has decided to stay with us, to stay with the town of Adams,” Duval said.
Duval added that the board can review the contract and discuss Green’s performance throughout the duration of the contract. In the 10 years that Duval has served on the board, he has not seen morale among the town’s nearly 100 full-time employees as high as it now is, he said.
Board member Howard Rosenberg said he believes Adams has “an extremely bright future” with its ongoing initiatives and Green at the helm, praising Green for welcoming potential business owners.
In addition to the Glen, which may see a groundbreaking by May, the town plans to move forward on efforts to extend north end of the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail, as well as a Howland Avenue reconstruction project, Duval said. He also referenced Commercial Street construction and Cumberland Farms plan to build a new store at the intersection of Elm and Commercial streets.
Christine Hoyt, who vice chairs the board, said that Green’s emergency management experience was a factor for some members who picked him in 2019.
“We didn’t know that you were going to have to tap into that emergency management experience that you were bringing to this position, but we are extremely fortunate that you brought that experience and other experiences that you have had to, as our chair said, move this community forward,” Hoyt said.