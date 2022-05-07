Meet Jenna Thomas, the North Adams athlete headed to the Special Olympics USA Games in Florida

NORTH ADAMS — When Jenna Thomas steps up to the bowling lane, she always totes an eight-pound purple ball with pink and blue butterflies.

Her style, she said, is bowling between her legs.

At first it may look like the ball is headed for the gutter, her mom, Maggie Thomas, said. But Jenna knows what she's doing and the pins soon fall. "She's got a wicked curve," Maggie said.

Jenna's motto? "Do your best and have fun."

It's working for her. Early next month, Jenna will head to Orlando, Fla., for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. She is the only athlete from Berkshire County representing Massachusetts at the event, according to a spokesperson for Special Olympics Massachusetts.

Just a few years ago, Jenna started bowling with a day program at Berkshire Family & Individual Resources. She started competing shortly before the pandemic's onset.

Like the Olympics, the Special Olympics USA Games happen every four years. To qualify, athletes must medal in their sport at a state level event and then apply for the USA Games. Nearly 200 people applied for four spots on the bowling team, said the state team's bowling coach, Paula LeBlanc.

Jenna's team of four bowlers practices in Auburn, though she often bowls closer to home in Bennington. Earlier this year, Jenna went to a training camp with her team to prepare. Members of the team have grown close, LeBlanc said. "We're already talking about meeting up once we get home from the games.”

The games start June 5. The Massachusetts bowling and bocce teams will fly together to Florida in free seats on a private jet, LeBlanc said.

It's not Jenna's debut at a major Special Olympics event. In 2009, she went at age 15 to the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Sun Valley, Idaho, where she won gold in the 1k cross-county ski race with a finishing time of 9 minutes and 15 seconds.

Jenna, who was born with Rubinstein-Taybi syndrome, a developmental disorder, first got involved in Special Olympics two decades ago. A teacher at Greylock Elementary School suggested the program, Maggie said.

In recent years, Jenna, now in her late 20s, has not been competing in cross-country skiing, turning to bowling in the winter instead.

Jenna can be a wallflower at times, Maggie said. But at Special Olympics competitions, "she's like a social butterfly."

There, Jenna feels comfortable and likes spending time with her friends, she said. "Nobody picks on me," she said. Plus, she likes to win medals.