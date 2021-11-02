Jennifer Macksey elected next mayor of North Adams

NORTH ADAMS — Voters have chosen Jennifer Macksey as the city's next mayor.

Macksey defeated Lynette Bond by a margin of 1,674 to 1,478, according to unofficial results from the City Clerk's Office.

For the first time in North Adams history, a woman will be mayor.

Turnout at the preliminary election in September was about 16 percent, and Macksey and Bond easily beat two other mayoral hopefuls, Aprilyn Carsno and Rachel Branch. Mayor Tom Bernard announced early this year he would not be seeking a third term.

Macksey is assistant superintendent of operations and finance at the North Berkshire School Union. Earlier in her career, she worked for North Adams as treasurer and tax collector and director of finance and chief procurement officer.

Bond is a member of the city’s Planning Board, and works as director of development for grants and research at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. Previously, she worked for the town of Adams, in the community development office.

During the campaign, both candidates cited infrastructure, such as fixing the aging public safety building, and downtown development as some of the city's key issues. Bond emphasized her experience obtaining grants and in city planing while Macksey highlighted her experience in City Hall and her deep roots in North Adams as a city native.

The candidates differed when it came to issues such as how to address substance use disorder in the city, their interest in regionalizing the schools with other towns, and how they would improve downtown.

Some voters leaving the polls Tuesday cited specific issues as reasons for their mayoral choice, and others cited experiences they had talking to the candidates.

Ryan Senecal, 34, said that before Tuesday, he had not voted in more than a decade. He came out on Tuesday to vote for Bond, who he said he worked with at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. “She’s as impressive as they come,” Senecal said. “That’s what it took for me to make it out here.”

Bruce Little, 69, and Debra Little, 68, voted for Macksey. “She’s a go-getter, and she’ll listen to everybody,” said Bruce Little. Bill Caprari, 79, was drawn to Macksey's history in the city. He sees Macksey as “the first real local in a long time who is a true native of North Adams.”

Talking to Bond and her campaign headquarters convinced Anthony Montoya, 73, to cast his ballot for her.“ My daughter introduced me, and Lynette just impressed me a lot,” he said.

This story will be updated.

Reporter Danny Jin contributed to this story