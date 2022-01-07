<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Words to live by? Mayor Macksey's message to North Adams, in 75 words

mayor jennifer macksey hugs supporters

A crowd gathers to greet and congratulate Jennifer A. Macksey after she was sworn in Jan. 1 as North Adams’ first woman mayor at Drury High School in North Adams.

As she wraps up her first full week as North Adams mayor, here's a look back at key words in the inaugural address Jennifer A. Macksey delivered on New Year's Day. 

The following graphic displays the 75 words Macksey used most often in the speech she delivered at her alma mater, Drury High School. (Minus all the little words that come between the ones Macksey wove in, like "community," "important," "government" and "programs."

See more coverage in The Eagle's report on Macksey's inauguration as the city's first woman mayor. 

Or read the full text of Macksey's speech, as provided to The Eagle.

Download PDF Jennifer A. Macksey inaugural speech 2022

Earlier this week, Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer offered her state of the city address. Here are the 100 words she used most often:

Larry Parnass can be reached at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com and 413-588-8341.

Investigations editor

Larry Parnass joined The Eagle in 2016 from the Daily Hampshire Gazette, where he was editor in chief. His freelance work has appeared in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, Hartford Courant, CommonWealth Magazine and with the Reuters news service.

