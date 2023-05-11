The Jones Block building in Adams will finally have tenants again — the first since a 1996 fire destroyed two floors of the building

ADAMS — For the first time in almost 30 years, the Jones Block building will have tenants.
Since a 1996 fire devastated the second and third floors of the building, it has not had a tenant, despite repeated development attempts. But with six residential units and three commercial units ready to go, and all the permits in place, the Jones Block will be open for business at some point in June, according to building owner and developer David LaBorde.
On Monday, the Hoosac Valley Regional School District signed a lease to rent out the three commercial spaces on the first floor.
“When you’re figuring out financials for a mixed-use development like this, if you get commercial tenants, that’s a bonus,” LaBorde said. “The fact that we’re looking at a five-year lease with a stable commercial tenant for the first floor speaks to the viability of the building and the overall market.”
When presenting the district’s proposed $21.38 million budget in March, Hoosac Valley Regional School District Superintendent Aaron Dean mentioned the move away from Cheshire Elementary School and to the Jones Block building. The proposed District Office budget, at $512,000, represents an almost $70,000 increase from the current year’s budget.
The district had in recent years resided at the former Cheshire Elementary School, but that site will become Cheshire's new town hall as soon as the district’s lease ends in September.
Asked how much construction LaBorde had to do to make the building habitable, he said, “All of it."
“It was just a shell when I bought it,” he said. “The building came with the floor plan laid out, but we had to take it from there.”
LaBorde originally bought the Jones Block and Armory Block buildings together for $335,000. He said people should reach out to Bishop West Realty, which has an office in the Armory Block building, if interested in renting one of the available apartments.
Prior to the 1996 fire, there were about a dozen apartments and a hardware store in the building. LaBorde said there’s already demand for the apartments, as he’s been fielding calls even though word isn’t really out yet.
“I’m something like the seventh developer since 1997 to own the Jones Block,” LaBorde said. “I just don’t want to be seven of eight. I want to make sure that I perform for the town and that we actually get to the finish line on the Jones Block.”