Since Kennan House North opened two years ago, it has helped more than 100 people who suffer from mental illness and addiction get help

NORTH ADAMS — Chris Mahar first started drinking and using drugs as a teenager.

His struggles with addiction continued into his adult years. In the fall of 2020 — amid mental health challenges — he became a resident at Kennan House North, a recovery home in North Adams.

"Being there actually kept me sober when I got over that hump of wanting to use," said Mahar, 30, who grew up in Williamstown. Counselors noticed when he was struggling and talked to him. "I think that support helped me stay sober."

Mahar is one of more than 100 people who have been residents at Keenan North over the past two years since it opened in early November 2020. The first of its kind in the Berkshires, the house offers recovery programs for people with both substance use disorder and mental health issues.

"We have to see both for admission," said Program Manager Matthew Alcombright. "But typically, I think those go hand in hand — whether it's diagnosed or not."

The North Adams house started when, several years ago, the state gave 26 community health organizations funding to start recovery programs using a new model of “Co-occurring Enhanced Residential Treatment." It's common to experience addiction and mental health issues together — more than 40 percent of people in treatment for substance use disorder also have a diagnosed mental health disorder or symptoms of one, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Residents come to Keenan North typically after a detox. Their stays at the 16-bed coed home are paid for by the state and insurance, according to John Crane, director of residential addiction treatment and outreach at The Brien Center, which runs Keenan House North.

Residents have access to support including counseling, case management and medication-assisted treatment.

Alcombright has worked at the house since it opened, and he sees his job as giving residents hope. "They're here for a chance. They're here for an opportunity to get back on track," he said.

"This isn't a place of stigma and of putting a shadow over and trying to hide ... We're more of a program of hope of healing and of opportunity for people just seeking to do better."

Aside from short gaps between people moving in and out, the house has been full for the past two years. There are no signs that will change. Though it's fluctuated since opening, the waitlist has always had at least 20 people, and as of mid-October, it had about 40 names.

The house gets referrals on a near daily basis. It's a testament to the program, Alcombright said, and "also it's more of a testament to what's needed."

There is no set maximum stay length — some residents have lived there for 18 months, others have stayed a week or day. When the house first opened, there were two women living there, and since then, there's been an increase in referrals of women.

Danielle Coomes, 37, is one of them.

Last spring, she moved to Pittsfield from central Florida in search of recovery and a life change. "I had a friend here, and then that didn't work out. She was drinking every day. Me being an alcoholic, I was starting to drink every day as well," she said.

Coomes went to detox in Pittsfield and was able to get into Keenan North in July.

It's a major step for her. "I'm glad to be here to be on this journey again. This is the first time that I've ever come here willingly," she said.

She went to a recovery program in Florida that was court-ordered. That might help people in the short-term, but it often does not stick. "I don't think you can force anybody to recover," Coomes said.

The focus on mental health also drew her to Keenan North.

"Mental health has a lot to do with the addiction, I believe, because a lot of times you don't know how to use coping skills," she said. When she was experiencing relationship issues, she turned to alcohol and became addicted. "That helped me, but that's not a very good coping skill," she said.

Coomes has found few programs that accept women, and she wants to see more.

Last year, for example, the Keenan House for Women in Pittsfield, a recovery home with 17 beds, announced it was closing and cited reasons like low resident numbers and staffing issues. Crane isn't sure yet if it will reopen.

Coomes felt lucky to secure a spot at Keenan North. There, her daily life is fairly regimented. She goes to group sessions, meetings outside the house, and works part time, she said one day after attending a group therapy session focused on forgiveness.

"You got to stay sober to stay here, but yet you can go out there and do recovery things," she said. "That's helpful because a lot of us don't know how to go and be in the world without using so a lot of us don't have the coping skills and they teach a lot of that here, too."

She's not yet sure how long she will stay in the house. "One thing that's big in recovery is taking it day by day," Coomes said. "You're clean for this 24 hours. A lot of times if you think you gotta be clean for the rest of your life. It stresses you out. If you just think about stuff that's today, then it's a little bit easier."

Michael Felix was able to leave the house after living there for months. There he was able to address his past trauma and substance use disorder that he had battled for more than a decade.

In 2007, he was prescribed OxyContin after he injured himself slipping on ice and he became addicted.

"My story is like a million other stories of other people. I couldn't afford the pills anymore so I stared doing heroin," Felix, 51, said with a sigh. "Believe me, I wish that back in 2007 he gave me a Tylenol instead of an OxyContin."

His life unraveled quickly, and he lost his job and got divorced. The next thing he knew, Felix was sleeping in his car and wondering, "What happened to my life?”

Felix tried other programs before Keenan North. When he got to the North Adams recovery home soon after it opened, he told The Eagle it felt like he was meant to be there.

At first though, Felix was hesitant to open up in group counseling. He was embarrassed and didn't want people to look at him in a different light. But then when he started talking and becoming more active in the counseling, his feelings changed.

"And when I was done, amazingly, three or four people came up to me afterwards and said, 'You know what, I'm going to tell my story too.' I felt really happy about that.”

Today, he has an apartment in North Adams and has started to reconnect with his kids. He regularly goes to Narcotics Anonymous meetings for support.

“Basically, I went from being homeless to having my own place in a little over a year. It’s due to that program," Felix said.

It's a program that has helped keep Mahar sober for several years. He left Kennan North in early 2021 after several months and was the first person to "graduate" from the program. He remembers his dad tearing up the day he left.

Now, Mahar is back at Kennan North but for a new reason — to serve as an intern and help others.