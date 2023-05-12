Kick-a-thon at Cutting Edge Martial Arts in Adams raises money to fight cancer

ADAMS — At Cutting Edge Martial Arts on Thursday, youngsters wrapped up three days of karate kicks to fight cancer during their Kick-a-thon.
The 86 youngsters gathered pledges from donors, who gave an amount they would donate per kick during a three-minute period. According to owner Aimee Sinopoli, they’re hoping to raise roughly $2,000 to benefit Pop Cares, AYJ and Run To Home Base for the care and support of military veterans, part of the Red Sox Foundation.
She noted that some were able to raise nearly $600.
“They all worked really hard,” Sinopoli said. “It’s not easy to kick 100 times in three minutes.”