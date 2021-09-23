NORTH ADAMS — The Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Arts has a new leader.
Kristy Edmunds has been named director, the museum announced Thursday.
Edmunds is currently the executive and artistic director of UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance. Previously, she was founding executive and artistic director of the Portland Institute for Contemporary Art in Portland, Ore., and artistic director of the Melbourne International Arts Festival, according to the museum.
“I have been fascinated with MASS MoCA from the second I learned about it decades ago,” Edmunds said in a statement. “What it feels like to experience art in this place is unlike anywhere else. There’s an aliveness charging through the campus itself that manages to honor the past while being in the vivid present, and I have never been there without feeling that I discovered something astonishing.
"A whole creative ecosystem exists in North Adams to realize the vision of artists — from inception to monumentally-scaled completion, and everything in between — while also enhancing the economic benefits to the community. It is a tremendous honor to be joining MASS MoCA and supporting this outstanding team of people who maintain a creative pipeline of possibility in one place.”
After more than 30 years of leading the museum, Joseph Thompson announced last summer that he would be stepping down as director.
"I've been trying to find a graceful exit for literally the last 10 years," he said at the time. "I do believe cultural institutions need fresh perspectives."
Tracy Moore has been the interim director, according to the museum's website. Thompson transitioned to consulting for the museum in late October 2020, according to a museum spokesperson.
To find Thompson's successor, the museum conducted a 10-month-long international search, the museum said in a statement.
"Kristy brings several decades of experience in conceptualizing, producing, and presenting performing and visual arts projects in a diverse array of environments — the kind of work that is at the heart of MASS MoCA’s mission and ambition," reads a letter from Timur Galen, chair of the board of trustees, to board members. "From the outset of the selection process, Kristy stood out from other extraordinarily accomplished candidates as someone with interests and aspirations that are deeply aligned with ours."
