Victim of motorcycle wreck identified as Kyle Pellerin of Florida

FLORIDA — The motorcyclist who died after losing control of his bike Saturday night on River Road in Florida has been identified as Kyle Richard Pellerin, 44, of Drury, according to an obituary released by Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home.
Massachusetts State Police say that at around 8:11 p.m., troopers from the Cheshire Barracks responded to the crash. A preliminary investigation showed that Pellerin was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle on River Road.
"For reasons still under investigation the operator lost control and crashed the motorcycle," state police said in a news release. "No other vehicle was involved."
Pellerin was transported to the Berkshire Medical Center facility in North Adams where he was declared dead.
The crash remains under investigation. The Florida Fire Department and Northern Berkshire EMS assisted with the crash scene.
According to the obituary, Pellerin was born in North Adams on Sept. 6, 1978, to Richard William Pellerin and the late Judith Ann (Nichols) Pellerin.
He was a graduate of McCann High School's electricity program and was employed by the city of Pittsfield as an electrician for many years.
A Christian Burial for Pellerin will start at 11 a.m. Fridayat St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Flynn & Dagnoli West Chapel at 521 West Main St. in North Adams.