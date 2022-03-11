Welcome mat wasn’t out for her in Lanesborough, so this Town Hall staffer quit

LANESBOROUGH — Lanesborough is looking again for an administrative assistant, after losing the woman whose hiring, salary and benefits drew fire from fellow Town Hall employees this winter.
Makayla Zonfrilli gave two-week notice Thursday to the Select Board, according to Town Administrator Josh Lang.
Lang, who is Zonfrilli’s fiance, said she decided to take a different job after facing continued questions about her hiring, as well as criticism on social media that she felt was harming her professional reputation.
“She didn’t receive a warm welcome,” Lang said Friday.
Lanesborough officials last month acknowledged Open Meeting Law violations in Zonfrilli’s hiring, but say the state Ethics Commission cleared the town to employ her, provided she report to that panel, rather than to Lang.
The job has been posted anew and the opening is on the agenda for Monday’s 6 p.m. Select Board meeting. The open position pays $25 an hour and reports to Lang.
Lang said Zonfrilli chose to resign in part because residents continued to raise questions about the board’s decision to hire her at a closed meeting in December. She began work Jan. 3, earning $55,000 for the full-time job. Zonfrilli negotiated for and secured four weeks of vacation in her talks with the Select Board, more than is standard, and that prompted other town employees to raise questions of fairness and equity at a board meeting Feb. 9.
Lang said he is working, three months into his own job administrator, to modernize town employment standards and policies. Town counsel is now reviewing recommendations he shaped, Lang said, and he is meeting with department heads to improve constituent service to Lanesborough residents.
“I’m really trying to build that team, and I think that’s important,” he said. “We want to make sure that we treat all of our staff fairly.”
He expressed concern that a lingering dispute over Zonfrilli’s hiring may distract from that work, which includes expanding Town Hall hours to 4 p.m. from Monday to Thursday. Before, the Newtown Memorial Town Hall building was not generally open to the public after 1 p.m., though staff was working inside.
“If we’re here, we should be serving the public,” Lang said. “Not everyone can get [here] in the morning. I want to work with everybody in the town to make the town better.”
To that end, on April 4, Town Hall will host an open house. An invitation says people can use the event, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 83 North Main St., to meet staff and learn about town services.
Lang said that since the question of Zonfrilli’s hiring arose, and continued to pop up on social media, it led her to lose the opportunity to speak at a conference in London related to her work as a Ph.D. candidate in organizational management.
Zonfrilli is a former borough manager for the community of North York in Pennsylvania and has worked with Lang, her fiance, before.
Closer to home, questions continued to be raised in Town Hall, in conversations Zonfrilli could not help overhearing, Lang said.
“There were people who came into Town Hall who were very unsupportive,” he said, “to the point where it’s becoming harassing — and no one deserves to be treated that way. Historically, we’ve had a problem with drama and gossip.”
Lang said he understands that we live in a time when criticism can be easily amplified.
“This is a national problem. We should be collaborating and working together," he said. "We need to treat each other with respect. … As we get new staff, I hope we have a supportive community as we grow.”