Deterioration of the Bridge Street bridge over Town Brook has gotten worse. Lanesborough opted for 'safety first' and closed it

LANESBOROUGH — The town has closed the one remaining open lane of a bridge over Town Brook after a state inspection found additional deterioration on the Bridge Street structure.
A detour, on Meadow Lane and Putnam Road, adds about one minute to most motorists’ routes, said Nate Fenwick, highway foreman for the Lanesborough Highway Department.
“Holes have actually formed in the bridge,” Fenwick told The Eagle. “We've had them covered up. And the state came up last week to do another inspection on the bridge, and they deemed deterioration of the bridge is moving more towards the middle of the bridge. They suggested that it’s up to us whether or not we close the bridge. We just said safety first.”
Residents have complained about the closure, including one who approached the Select Board on Monday about the inconvenience the closure of the bridge creates.
The bridge was built in 1945 and carried about 171 vehicles per day, according to information on file at the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
The state intends to replace the bridge in 2025, and plans to advertise for construction bids in November 2024. The estimated project cost to replace the bridge is $2.9 million, according to an announcement on the town's website.
Massachusetts has approximately 444 bridges classified as structurally deficient, according to the National Bridge Inventory, and has identified more than $15 billion in repairs for 4,901 spans, according to the announcement.
Massachusetts DOT was expected to invest more than $3 billion in repairing bridges, addressing more than one-third of the backlog of structurally deficient bridges. Last year, it had initiated more 146 bridge repair or replacement projects on 181 bridge structures.
Fenwick said his understanding is that 19 bridges across the state were closed last week following state inspections, including one in North Adams.
The state Department of Transportation is working with Lanesborough to develop a temporary approach and procure any needed materials, according to a transportation spokeswoman.