Lanesborough Select Board members cool to cop station proposal at Berkshire Mall 'deathtrap'

LANESBOROUGH — The timing of an offer to place a police station at the Berkshire Mall, which one selectman termed a 'deathtrap,' might have been less than ideal.
At a recent Select Board meeting, Selectman Michael Murphy gave a frosty reception to the offer from Blake Mensing, partner in the mall venture. In a Feb. 22 email, Mensing offered to Lanesborough the mall as a site for a police station, alongside indoor cannabis-cultivation operations.
Murphy was joined by fellow Select Board member Timothy Sorrell at the Feb. 27 Select Board meeting. Select Board Chair John Goerlach was out of town.
“While there has been some cursory discussion regarding the possibility of more space to hold an administrative component of the Police Department, or even possibly a substation, no formal proposal was brought to the (Town) police station committee,” Murphy said. “(It) wasn't brought to the board either.”
In an interview with The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 28, Mensing said, “I think it's a strange way to govern to discuss a letter … from a private business without inviting us.”
He said he wrote in September to Lanesborough’s town counsel, making a proposal at that time regarding a police station.
“It is not fair to say that this is the first time I brought it up," Mensing said, "because that is demonstrably false.”
At the meeting, Murphy said, “The Select Board understands that the Berkshire Mall is yet to be brought to compliance with all applicable local bylaws or court orders, including health, wastewater, groundwater, and other building codes required for future occupancy, which is a barrier to future or current development.”
In an interview the next day, Murphy ticked off a list of problems at the mall, including an inoperable fire suppression system. He said the Target at the mall has set up outdoor portable restrooms because of the problems with the wastewater treatment plant.
“This building is nowhere near ready for anything to happen in it, and in my opinion, will not be for the very near future, if not the distant future,” he said. “I'm not in support of anything from the town going into that deathtrap of a building until it’s been totally resolved.”
No vote was taken at the Feb. 27 meeting. Murphy said the Select Board will meet March 7 to discuss a draft host community agreement for cannibis operations at the mall and the board’s response to the police station offer from Mensing.
At a special town meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Lanesborough Elementary School, residents will vote on a plan to build a $5.9 million public-safety station on the former Skyline Country Club driving range. The Berkshire Mall was offering a site in its building as an alternative to a newly constructed public-safety station.
In Mensing's original communication extending the offer, he said the town probably could spend a lot less of the taxpayers' money by accepting the offer for mall space.
The mall is facing longstanding enforcement orders from the state Department of Environmental Protection regarding both its wastewater treatment plant and its water system.
A letter on Feb. 21, of this year, addressed to mall owner Mehran Namer-Kalantari and copied to the Lanesborough Board of Health, refers to a Jan. 16, 2020, enforcement order.
The Department of Environmental Protection “has received no filing or other information on how Berkshire Mall will obtain compliance,” said the Feb. 21 letter signed by Matthew Sokop, wastewater section chief of the Bureau of Resource Protection in the Department of Environmental Protection’s Western Regional Office. Sokop requested that “Berkshire Mall submit a plan and schedule by March 31, 2023, detailing the steps necessary for Berkshire Mall to obtain compliance with the regulations and the groundwater discharge permit for the facility.”
The Department of Environmental Protection is owed for five years of $14,855 in annual compliance fees, a total of $74,275, covering each year since 2017, except for 2019. The letter said those fees must be paid before DEP will consider any schedule for the mall to operate.
A Feb. 27 letter from the Department of Environmental Protection addressed to Namer-Kalantari and copied to the Lanesborough Board of Health and the Lanesborough Village Fire and Water District announced a March 15 inspection of the water supply feeding the mall.
“During the (March 15) inspection, MassDEP intends to discuss ongoing violations associated with the operation of the water system, and to identify any additional deficiencies, violations, or practices that are not in keeping with good water supply operation,” according to a Feb. 27 letter, signed by Deirdre Doherty, drinking water/municipal services chief of the Department of Environmental Protection’s Bureau of Water Resources. She asked Namer-Kalantari to be present or to send a representative to the inspection.
Selectmen asked Gina Dario, town manager, to ask the Board of Health and the building inspector to follow up and to, as Selectman Sorrell said, “make sure we explain to them that they have to be our representative on this and make sure things accordingly to protect the town.”