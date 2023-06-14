Lanesborough voters approve funding for new track and field project at Mount Greylock high school

LANESBOROUGH — Voters gave the town the green light to borrow money to complete a track and field project at Mount Greylock Regional High School during Tuesday's annual town meeting.
The project will cost up to $800,000, and the bill will be split between Williamstown and Lanesborough. The vote was 76 to 42. Williamstown had already approved it.
Superintendent Jason McCandless said the project can start as soon as the bonding papers are signed, possibly this construction season. The track will take a year to a year and a half. The natural grass field will take about two years to be ready. He said he's grateful to voters in both towns.
Just 125 of the town’s 2,472 voters attended Tuesday's meeting.
The most protracted discussion pertained to a citizen’s petition brought by Jen Lyon that would have directed the Select Board to take steps to begin dissolving the Baker Hill Road District, which taxes the Berkshire Mall and surrounding properties. The vote was 44 in favor to 69 opposed.
All items involving spending were approved including the following:
- The more than $11.06 million budget, representing a 4.88 percent increase over the current budget. The vote was 107 to 8.
- Appropriating $410,000 to repave Lanesborough Elementary School parking lot. The vote was 83 to 35.
- Appropriating $40,000 for the design of a public safety building in which five options are being considered. The vote was 83 to 33 and required a two-thirds majority because the funds had been appropriated in a previous fiscal year.
- Appropriating $50,000 to erect a gazebo/pavilion at Laston Park. The vote was 90 to 27.
- Appropriating from the Baker Hill Road District $289,583 to the police salaries and expenses account and $44,000 to the ambulance department. The vote was 111 to 13.
Voters rejected using $100,000 of free cash to reduce the tax rate, which resident Linda Pruyne calculated at $19 per year for the owner of a home assessed at $100,000 a year. She said it might be more appropriate to spend the money to fix the restrooms at Laston Park. The vote was 48 in favor to 70 opposed.
Four warrant articles were brought by citizen petition. Two were approved and two were rejected, including the petition regarding the Baker Hill Road District.
- Voters rejected an article brought by Kristen Tool that would have mandated rotating the Select Board chair on an annual basis. The vote was 43 in favor and 72 against.
- Voters approved an article brought by Tool to mandate annual training of elected and appointed officials on diversity, equity and inclusion and sexual harassment. The vote was 71 to 46.
- Adding a recall provision to the town bylaw brought by Barbara-Davis Hassan, who is running for Select Board and is a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Planning Board. This was amended by request of Mark Siegars to allow for recall initiatives to take place three months following an election rather than six. Voters approved the amended article by a vote of 62 to 42.
Voters approved two bylaw changes and rejected two, all requested by the Planning Board. Each needed two-thirds votes to pass:
- Approved a bylaw change to allow the Planning Board to regulate large-scale solar installations — which are already allowed in Lanesborough — and that would prevent such installations from being built in designated scenic landscapes and discourage clearing of forest land. The vote was 76 to 13.
- Approved a bylaw change to allow businesses to have additional signs. The vote was 73 to 17.
- Rejected a bylaw change that would have eliminated the 900-square-foot cap on accessory dwelling units. The vote failed with 47 in favor to 40 opposed.
- Rejected a bylaw change that would have reduced the frontage requirement from 200 feet to 100 feet for single and double dwelling units in the residential agricultural zone. The vote failed with 39 in favor to 47 opposed.