WILLIAMSTOWN — It took firefighters about an hour to knock down a fire in a garage that may have been started by a faulty chimney.
According to Williamstown Fire Chief Craig Pedercini, the call came in at 10:07 p.m. on Thursday about a fire in a free-standing garage on Henderson Road.
When crews arrived, the back wall and roof were in flames. Firefighters attacked the fire from both the front and the back, with Pedercini calling it under control 11:08 p.m. They cleared the scene at about 2:30 a.m.
Providing mutual aide was the Pownal and Clarksburg volunteer firefighters. Pownal and Clarksburg sent tanker trucks to add to the Williamstown tanker, providing a total of 9,600 gallons of water to fight the fire. They used about 5,000 gallons on the blaze.
Clarksburg firefighters also covered the Williamstown fire station in case another call came in. Pownal firefighters were on the scene to help secure the fire. The Northern Berkshire EMS was there with a recovery station in case of injury.
There were no injuries, despite the icy conditions, Pedercini said.
A chimney for a wood burning stove in the garage may have failed, causing the fire, although it is still under investigation, he noted.