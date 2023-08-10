Lease agreement on Greylock Glen campsite delayed; outdoor center moves forward

ADAMS — A lease agreement on the proposed Greylock Glen campground with Lenox-based Shared Estates is now projected to be signed sometime in the fall, according to Town Administrator Jay Green.

That may be a bit further off than Green and company founder suggested in April, when both sides said the lease was a priority, but Green said the delay is not a cause for concern.

“We’ve been steadily working with them on it. Would everybody like to have it sooner? Absolutely, but again, this is a small municipality doing rather complex legal and development work and it takes a while,” he said. “Shared Estates is still very interested in the project; their enthusiasm has not changed.”

Green is cognizant of the challenges in developing the Greylock Glen. Due to a history of failed attempts dating back to the 1970s, any snag can seem like the sudden end of a good dream to Adams residents. But he noted the outdoor center project has moved forward while campsite negotiations have been ongoing.

During an April 4 meeting with The Eagle’s editorial board, Green and Shared Estates founder Daniel Dus said getting the lease signed was at the top of their agenda.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to turn that pretty quickly,” Dus said of the lease agreement during the meeting, “then once we have that executed it’ll free up the development funding.”

At the time, Green said the town was 90 percent of the way through its sublease agreement with Shared Estates. Now, the two parties are in negotiations, going back and forth on revisions.

The delay is not because of “big issues,” Green said. The current conversation is centered around Shared Estates' “unconventional funding source, and making sure the lease reflects that.”

Shared Estates is a crowdsourced investment fund, meaning a large group of investors fund its projects, and in return see a variety of benefits.

Dus did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Outdoor center update

The outdoor center project is two-thirds complete, Green said.

Most of the windows have been installed, the contractor is working on the roofing and insulation is being installed. Finishes such as floor tile will begin sometime in the next two weeks.

The vendors that will fill out the outdoor center have yet to be determined, though a request for proposals for an environmental education provider has gone out, and one for the cafe operator will go out around Labor Day.

Green said the request has generated interest from a few different groups, who have asked to see the facility. The town will consider respondents once the request closes in September. Another request for a retail operator will go out in fall or early winter.

The money for the outdoor center, with different funding sources at the local, state and federal levels, and due in part to efforts by state Rep. John Barrett III, D-North Adams, and U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Springfield, is now all in hand. With a federal release of funds of $1 million, which the town requested on Aug. 7, the project comes out to about $9.7 million.

At a public information meeting hosted by Shared Estates in March, many residents favored the project. But environmental concerns linger, including the character of the planned campsite, the design and location of the camp’s domiciles, and whether development will negatively affect Greylock Reservation lands.

There was some uneasiness about approving expenditures — $28,000 for technology needs at the outdoor center, $65,000 to pay an outdoor center executive director, a $57,500 operating budget for the center and $233,000 from overlay surplus for the center — at town meeting in June, although the measures were ultimately approved.

Green said the plan is to begin construction on the campground in 2024. Dus said in April that Shared Estates “would love to be operating units by the end of next year, December 2024 is the goal.”

Once the town and Shared Estates sign the lease, they have to put their final plan together for select board approval. If the board approves that plan, then Shared Estates must go before the the Conservation Commission and the Planning Board before completing the permitting process.