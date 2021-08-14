WILLIAMSTOWN — It was August 2012, and Kashia Pieprzak and her husband, Matthew Gold, were excited to close the sale on their new house, in what was then the Colonial Village subdivision off Main Street.
Then they were informed that the deed to their new property had a covenant restriction that prohibited people of color from living there. While such racist restrictions were ruled illegal in a 1947 Supreme Court ruling, the covenant remains on the deeds of nearly every residence in the subdivision, and on deeds of many properties around the country.
“As first-time homebuyers, we were surprised and disturbed,” Pieprzak said. “It felt like a very ugly testament to discriminatory housing. It perpetuates the harm, so, it was present in our minds. And it has hung over our feelings about the house. It was definitely something we wanted to reckon with.”
The same was true six years ago, when Tom Sheldon and his wife closed the sale on their home in the same subdivision.
“It was a vestige from the past, and it was kind of inescapable,” Sheldon said. “It was and is an embarrassment as long as it’s there. A reminder of a less-enlightened time.”
While such covenants no longer can be enforced, they can't be legally expunged from perpetual documents such as deeds. Residents of the neighborhood were able to add a passage to reflect a new spirit of inclusion and openness, but the covenant remains. That could change with legislation introduced recently by state Rep. John Barrett III, D-North Adams.
“Land records are designed to be durable — the foundation upon which land ownership is transferred from one party to another,” said Stan Parese, a local attorney who specializes in real estate law and who resides in what once was known as Colonial Village.
He said deed covenants typically are fairly harmless declarations of lot size, preexisting easements, land-use restrictions allowing or prohibiting agricultural uses, and such.
“But, buried in many of them are these terribly racist covenants, rampant in the early 1900s,” Parese said. “It was a dark era, no question.”
Parese noted that landowner William Harry Thurber, of North Adams, divided the property into sublots and sold them off. In 1939, Thurber started selling the lots and required that the deeds include the racist requirement that only white families could live there.
The deed restriction reads like this: “No persons of any race other than the white race shall use or occupy any buildings or any lot, except that this covenant shall not prevent occupancy by domestic servants of a different race domiciled with an owner or tenant.”
At the time, the Ku Klux Klan had become a powerful political force in the Berkshires, starting about 1914, and Williamstown was no different. In fact, Williamstown’s history is steeped in racism: The founder of Williams College, Ephraim Williams, also is known for being a slave owner in the mid- to late 1700s, and records have shown that he engaged in the purchase and sale of people as a commodity. And he wasn’t the only slave owner in town at the time.
In the 1920s and '30s, cross burnings and outright acts of racism occurred with little, if any, consequences.
Bilal Ansari, a former member of DIRE and assistant vice president for campus engagement in the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Williams College, traces his ancestry several generations in Williamstown.
His great-grandfather, a Black veteran of World War II, wanted to move into the former Colonial Village when he returned from the war, but not only did the GI Bill exclude Black veterans from financial aid, he was excluded from buying a home in the former Colonial Village because of the racist covenant.
“Black people were targeted as suspects in thefts, creating an us-against-them dynamic,” Ansari said. “They were terrorizing the remaining residents [of White Oaks]."
So, in 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic hammering the economy and limiting social interaction, residents of the neighborhood managed to band together — they used virtual computer communications — to devise a way to remove the racist covenants once and for all.
Parese noted that with a majority of the residents signing a petition of support, they could add a statement to the deed, which they were able to do with some effort to obey the pandemic restrictions.
The result was the addition of a clause to the deeds that renounces racism and asserts the notion that the subdivision is a welcoming place for people of all ancestries.
They also agreed to eliminate the name Colonial Village, because of the connotations the term “colonial” carries with it because of the way marginalized people were victimized during Colonial times.
Meanwhile, with the help of others, Pieprzak was able to compose a legislative bill to allow the residents to remove the racist covenant.
Barrett, with the support of state Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, submitted a revised version of the bill, which made it to committee in 2020 but did not make it to the floor for a vote before the legislative session ended.
So, Barrett resubmitted the bill at the start of the current session and wrangled 49 sponsors from both sides of the aisle. He said it is being reviewed by the Joint Committee on the Judiciary.
“Hopefully, it will pass and give these people a way to get rid of that thing,” Barrett said. “The legislation would mandate that the state land court shall establish a process for removing white-only covenants. It’s not only exclusionary, it’s racist language.”
If it passes the Judiciary Committee, it still would have to pass muster with the Ways and Means Committee, and then be passed in the state Senate and House.
“We have it moving, and it does have good support,” Barrett said. “It’s an important step to removing racist language from their deeds. People should be able to do this.”