A bridge over the Hoosic River could soon be named in honor of US Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans, who died in an attack last year

NORTH ADAMS — He has a city bench in his honor, and soon, a bridge may also bear his name.

Almost a year after Billy Evans’ death, state Rep. John Barrett III has filed legislation to rename a bridge on Route 2 over the Hoosic River the William F. Evans Memorial Bridge.

“The whole intent was just to honor him so that it won’t be forgotten,” said Barrett, D-North Adams. “It shouldn’t be forgotten, that day in Washington, D.C., when a young man who grew up in North Adams and Clarksburg gave his life protecting our democracy. That’s what it came down to.”

On Tuesday, the Joint Committee on Transportation held a hearing to solicit written testimony on the legislation. Barrett said he expects the measure to be adopted by the end of the legislative session at the end of July.

Evans, 41, a North Adams native, died last April when an attacker drove a car into him at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol, where he worked as a police officer for 18 years.

“I checked around with a lot of people and they said we cannot let this be forgotten and (we must) keep his memory alive for future generations,” Barrett said.

Barrett said he got permission from Evans’ family to file the legislation. “One of the reasons was he attended Greylock Elementary School,” Barrett said. “He lived in the close by neighborhood and that’s where he grew up.”

Barrett was friends with Evans’ father and watched him grow up, he said. “I gave him his diploma when he graduated from high school.”

In an interview last year, Evans’ family remembered him as a dedicated dad to his kids and a person who loved board games, cherished memories of time with his children, and enjoyed bantering with tourists and officials outside the Capitol where he worked.

“My brother was at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Julie Kucyn told The Eagle last year. “But ultimately he knew that was a risk of the job, and he accepted that risk. And we, regretfully, had to accept that risk with him.”

The bill, if passed, directs the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to install markers on both sides of that bridge and a plaque that reads: “On April 2, 2021 United States Capitol Police Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans completed his final watch defending the United States Capitol Building.”

The bridge, which Barrett says is “in dire need” of help, will soon be replaced. A $17.8 million MassDOT project is estimated to start in 2023, according to the department.

This would not be the first public site to permanently honor Evans.

A bench in North Adams was dedicated to him last year, and recently in Washington, D.C., a plaque honoring Evans at a new security checkpoint was unveiled at the Capitol.