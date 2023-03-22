Long abandoned Giovanni's Ristorante building in Florida collapses under snow

FLORIDA — The abandoned restaurant at the former Giovanni’s Motel and Ristorante collapsed under the weight of snow during last week’s nor’easter.
“We didn’t get called to it and it’s been vacant forever,” said Florida Volunteer Fire Department Lt. Jake White, adding that power has long been off to the building.
Though the fire department didn’t get called to the scene, he noticed that snow piled up and it collapsed during the storm. “It didn’t make it,” he said.
In late 2021, Elizabeth and Justin Henderson, of Stamford, Vt., bought the property, located across from 413 Mohawk Trail on Route 2. They planned to knock it down and replace it with a storage center, they told The Eagle at the time.
In its previous life in the late 1980s, the complex, which included a 20-unit motel, acreage and restaurant building, was remodeled and refurbished by owner John Pizzi. Pizzi also owned the Red Rose Motel in Charlemont.
Prior to being Giovanni’s Motel Ristorante, it was called Hob Nob Restaurant and Motel and was owned by Harry and Viola Short.
For many years the restaurant featured Italian and American food and was open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The space also hosted banquets, tea parties and weddings.
“Each is best until you taste the next,” and “Where spaghetti dinners are becoming famous!” stated advertisements in The North Adams Transcript from the 1960s.
In the late 1980s, owner Pizzi tried getting an entertainment license for live, nude, exotic dancing at the establishment.
He closed the restaurant in the early 1990s and in a Berkshire Eagle article from 2008 said, “it was too much for me and the wife to do, and the place wasn’t making money.”
Pizzi was convicted of hiring two men to burn his hotel and restaurant in 1993, allegedly to collect on the insurance money.
In April 1994, Sandi Isherwood leased the restaurant building with an option to buy it from Pizzi, and opened Poor Richard’s Country Pub. The restaurant offered family dining and live bands. She said that she hoped the venue would become known for its country music and dancing.
At the time, she claimed that the building on the site dated to an ice cream stand built in the 1930s and was one of the original Mohawk Trail landmarks.
In 2003, Pizzi was fined $2,500 by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection for an open-burning violation on the property of mattresses, electronic devices and other debris.
A Vermont teenage was found dead in an apartment at the former motel in 2003. The death was found to be not suspicious.
In December 2004, Barry G. Key and Frances Arena-Key of the State of Florida purchased the property from Pizzi for $160,000.
