Lost graveyard recalls a family's grief for a Hancock toddler who died more than 200 years ago

HANCOCK — A discovery in the forest behind Hancock Town Hall reveals a small part of the town’s history: 1803 was a very, very bad year for the Hayles family.
But first, a bit of background. Melissa Skidmore and her daughter were horseback riding about 15 years ago in the woods of Hancock when they came upon a curiosity.
There, on a flat piece of land surrounded by forest, was an uncared-for ancient graveyard, one with 10 headstones.
Skidmore recently led The Eagle and two friends through the woods to the lost graveyard.
“I can’t find any connection to the property, or any record of it,” Skidmore, a Hancock resident, said while hiking to the site. “Maybe it was a graveyard for a slave family? Or just a private family burial ground?”
It is hard to spot, even in the early spring with no leaves on trees and shrubs. Nine slate headstones are scattered around the site. Most have no inscriptions. One of the slate headstones has a cryptic engraving: “NH 1786.”
Most of the stones lay flat on the ground. A couple are still standing, although on their way to toppling over.
But the tenth, the largest one, seemingly of granite, partly covered in moss, carried a heavy message that echoes a family’s grief through more than two centuries.
The headstone, etched with the year of 1803, marks the burial spot for Thomas Hayles, who was in the “2nd year of his age” when he died.
After local hiker Lynn Mora carefully rubbed the moss off the stone, the full inscription became visible. There is no punctuation, some misspellings, but the meaning is clear.
“Fare you well my little babe Though hundredth of mile apart your little actions and your ways are lock in my heart”
There wasn’t enough room to fit all the characters, so the final “t” is etched in the stone smaller than the rest and above the “r”.
The headstone is also about to topple over. There are no other artifacts at the site to give further evidence of the family or anything to indicate where they lived.
“Someone should study this,” Skidmore said. “Who knows how long the family had been here?”
The incongruous size of the child’s headstone compared with the smaller slate planks, and its extensive message amid the silence of the others signals the emphasis the grieving family put on the loss of a beloved toddler.
Not far away is a historic cemetery next door to town hall, although because because the lost graveyard is over a hill and surrounded by forest, neither can be seen from the other.
Also just over the hill from the town cemetery is a tomb, similar to one found in Savoy last August. It is hand-built with stones. Its rusted metal door under a stone archway is stuck open just enough for a person to slide through. Dark and vacant with a dirt floor, it may have been used to store cadavers of those who died during the winter, when the ground was too hard to dig graves.
It is unlikely the tomb is connected to the lost graveyard, but near enough to be another curiosity.
Skidmore plans on checking further into town records and ancient documents.
“Somebody made a home here, or maybe they were passing through,” she speculated. “It’s frustrating, not knowing.”