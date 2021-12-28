Louison House has secured funding to use motel rooms for winter shelter. There's already a waiting list

NORTH ADAMS — As it did last year, Louison House is using motel rooms to provide winter shelter for people experiencing homelessness.
But, an accelerating housing shortage has made affordable apartments even harder to find. Coupled with the latest spike in COVID-19, a surge in housing insecurity has made this year an even greater challenge than the last.
“Some people we’ve known have been camping out, living in tents, living in a garage, and it’s just going to be harder to get them a place by springtime,” Louison House Executive Director Kathy Keeser said. “We just keep hoping there will be more rentals, but the market’s so tight. If someone else gets evicted, that opens up a place, but that makes the evicted person homeless.”
The housing services and emergency shelter nonprofit has secured enough funding to use 16 motel rooms per month through April, Keeser said. Additional funding would help cover the costs of staffing, food, transportation, supplies or even more rooms.
Spots filled up quicker this year, even though Louison House has used more rooms this year than last year.
The nonprofit transports some people to Pittsfield for emergency shelter, but that option is less appealing because it can create a transportation barrier for people trying to access the services they need.
Louison House already has a transitional housing waiting list, and the local housing shortage makes it more difficult for people in transitional housing to find permanent housing.
“It was getting tougher before COVID as more Airbnbs, more houses were bought,” she said, adding that rents in North Adams have increased most noticeably. “But now apartments are gone so fast, just as you hear about houses selling, and there are more houses that have sold that were apartment houses.”
Louison House has the funding to cover around 75 percent of its costs, Keeser said.
The Massachusetts Legislature has allocated $75,000 of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to Louison House for winter shelter. The Massachusetts Housing and Shelter Alliance, a statewide nonprofit, designated Louison House as a “sub-recipient” for a $100,000 Emergency Solutions Grant for non-congregate shelter at motels.
The Williamstown Select Board has committed $10,000 of ARPA funds to the project, and North Adams Mayor Tom Bernard said that the city will add $50,000 of its ARPA dollars.
“Should there be a little more of a gap, I would hope we can keep meeting it,” Bernard said.
Keeser said she also has been in contact with Adams leaders about funding.
More funding would help Louison House add more rooms and extend use into May and June.
Since motel rooms do not offer a place to cook, the nonprofit provides food, which poses an additional cost. There is not enough funding for 24/7 staffing, but staff spend a few hours per day at the motel, Keeser said.
Louison House has received donated masks and personal care items, but it has purchased cleaning supplies. People in transitional housing clean the rooms themselves as a way to “get used to expectations for housing,” Keeser said.
A top priority for staff members is to make sure everyone has the IDs, including birth certificates and Social Security cards, that they need for housing applications, Keeser added.
During the pandemic, coronavirus safety concerns has led shelters to experiment with non-congregate alternatives to congregate shelter, largely through the use of hotel and motel rooms.
All five state lawmakers for Berkshire County signed onto a November letter advocating for the state to fund non-congregate shelter in addition to congregate shelter. The letter cites Hampden County data that links non-congregate shelter with higher rates of finding permanent housing.