NORTH ADAMS — From paper to wood. A property owned by Crane Stationery in the city's industrial park may soon be a lumberyard.

The city's Planning Board recently approved a special permit submitted by John Duquette to operate a lumberyard at 1526 Curran Highway. Changes to the outside of the building, including signage and fences, must be approved by the Planning Board, the group voted at its Sept. 20 meeting.

Duquette, owner of Stanley's Lumber in Adams and Berkshire County Construction, plans to open a lumber and contractor supply store called Duke's Lumber and Contractor Supply. "I want to expand towards North Adams," Duquette said Thursday. "I think it will be good for the city."

Duquette said he hopes to open the business in May and is in the process of purchasing the building, which is listed for $1 million with Stone House Properties.

Crane Stationery announced last year it would be closing its North Adams operation in the industrial park and moving it to Cohoes, N.Y, where its parent company, Mohawk Fine Papers, is located.

Earlier this year, the Planning Board approved a permit for a marijuana cultivation facility for 1466 Curran Highway, a building Crane occupied. The cultivation company does not yet have a license from the state's Cannabis Control Commission to open the cultivation facility, according to the commission's website.