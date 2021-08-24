ADAMS — A dog that was found severely malnourished late last month is recovering, and the police department is asking the public for donations to help pay for the animal's ongoing medical care.
The dog, a pit bull mix, was found in the East Hoosac Street area, and at the time her condition was "beyond malnourished," the Adams Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. The dog is now in private care under the supervision of the town's animal control officer, has put on weight and "is doing much better," police said.
"At this time, we're asking the public for donations to contribute to the ongoing medical care, which includes daily doses of insulin among a specialized food diet."
Anyone interesting in making a contribution can make a cash donation to the Adams Police Department or give a check made out to the "Town of Adams."
Police said the investigation into how the dog ended up so severely malnourished is ongoing.
"Any donation will contribute to the ongoing care of this dog as well as future cases," police said in the post. "We want to thank everyone who has been supportive and understanding."