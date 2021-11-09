NORTH ADAMS — After months of empty seats on the City Council, the body is back at its full capacity of nine.

One of those seats was filled by a councilor who created a vacancy: Marie Harpin. The other was filled by a City Council newcomer, Michael Obasohan.

The council decided to fill the seats with the two non-incumbents who received the most votes the November election. Harpin received 1,610 votes, the most votes for any non-incumbent, and Obasohan received 1,508, the second-most. Both were sworn in at the start of the City Council meeting Tuesday night and took their seats for the meeting.

Vacancies on the council came in mid-August, when then City Council president Jason LaForest abruptly quit, writing on social media about his personal and professional obligations as well as “shameful dirty back-door politics” on the council. Two weeks later, Harpin stepped down citing a toxic climate on the council, along with personal and professional reasons.

When they quit, neither LaForest nor Harpin responded to requests for comment from The Eagle about their respective departures, and Harpin had already returned papers to run again for council.

“I resigned shortly before the end of the term for two reasons: the Council’s toxic culture, and secondly, it was in my best interest to start fresh with a new City Council in January,” she told The Eagle in October, several weeks before the election. She said improving city infrastructure and education were two of her key priorities.

Obasohan works as the associate director for College Readiness and Success at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and in his campaign, he highlighted, among other priorities, bringing more transparency to city government and making the city more inclusive.