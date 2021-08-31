NORTH ADAMS — For the second time this month, a city councilor has stepped down.
Councilor Marie Harpin sent in a one-sentence letter of resignation to the city clerk early Tuesday.
"Please accept my resignation from the North Adams City Council effective today," it reads. No explanation was given for her decision.
Harpin took out, and returned, papers earlier this summer to run for another term on the council.
Council President Jason LaForest abruptly resigned in mid-August.
This story will be updated.