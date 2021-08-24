Masks will be required inside all North Berkshire School Union schools this year, according to Superintendent John Franzoni.
Schools individually voted this month to require masks, Franzoni said in an email. They will not be required outdoors.
Many other Berkshire County districts, such as North Adams and Pittsfield, have announced similar requirements.
On Tuesday, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education voted to give the education commissioner the power to issue a mask mandate.