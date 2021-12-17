WILLIAMSTOWN — There is $60 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act for the Massachusetts Cultural Council to distribute, and Executive Director Michael Bobbitt is eager to get some of it into the hands of Berkshire County cultural entities.
That was one of the things discussed during Bobbitt’s visit to the Northern Berkshires on Friday.
During a discussion at The Clark Art Institute, Bobbitt said before the money is distributed as grants, there will be regional listening sessions to help them understate where the money is needed and what it’s needed for.
“I’m hoping to get that money out as soon as possible,” he said.
Bobbitt was invited to visit the Northern Berkshires region, one of the most culturally-focused regions of the state, by state Rep. John Barrett III (D-North Adams) because “culture and the arts are main drivers of our economy, so it’s important to get the MCC together with our arts community.”
Bobbitt’s first stop Friday morning was at Mass MoCA, then a meeting with officials from the Williamstown Theatre Festival at the Williams Inn.
His last stop was at The Clark, where he had lunch with a number of representatives of cultural entities from around the region.
On hand were Olivier Meslay, Director of The Clark; Cecelia Hirsch, Co-Chair of Cultural Council of Northern Berkshire; Erica Wall, Executive Director of MCLA Arts and Culture; Yina Moore, Founder and Executive Director of the Adams Theater; Kristy Edmunds, Director of Mass MoCA; and Jenny Gersten, Interim Artistic Director of the Williamstown Theatre Festival, among others.
During the discussion, Barrett noted that culture and arts are an economic driver, especially in Berkshire County. In the Northern Berkshires, the arts industry as a whole is the largest employer.
“These are your biggest employers, this is your economy,” he said. “That’s just not understood by most people.”
He suggested that more pressure from the arts sector is needed to increase its share of state funding.
Wall said one big concern is lack of support for unpaid arts interns. They need housing, transportation and other supports to be “to stay and afford to be able to work. There is no shortage of artists that want to be here.”
Bobbitt agreed.
“We are not serving our individual artists’ needs,” he said.