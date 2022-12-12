NORTH ADAMS — After months of negotiations, the union that represents employees at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art has a contract.

"After 14 months of bargaining, our members voted overwhelmingly in favor of ratifying our first contract! We’re proud of having secured a strong agreement that we can build on," the union wrote on its social media page Monday. "We are so grateful for everyone who helped get us here."

In April 2021, employees voted to form a union with UAW Local 2110, AFL-CIO. The union has about 100 people in a range of jobs at the museum, including curators, box office staff, office workers and custodians.

“This contract is a result of the willingness of each party to listen and genuinely consider the other’s objectives and concerns,” Kristy Edmunds, director of the museum, said in a statement. "We are steadfast in our commitment to manifest positive change throughout our organization, starting with the people who work here, the communities we serve, and the artists who are the backbone of our mission."

The contract includes "substantive" pay increases, among other benefits, the museum said in a statement. In the past year, the museum undertook a "comprehensive position-by-position equity increase in order to make salary levels equitable and nationally competitive," and under the new contract, pay increases for the unionized employees will take effect, according to the museum.

Amid frustration with contract negotiations, the union staged a one-day strike in mid-August. The union has also filed unfair labor practice complaints with the National Labor Relations Board, and one resulted in a retroactive pay bump after not receiving an expected raise.