WILLIAMSTOWN — A memorial mass will be held Saturday to celebrate the life of late Berkshire Eagle columnist Phyllis McGuire.
The mass will take place 1 p.m. at Saints Patrick and Raphael Parish, 54 Southworth St.
McGuire, 90, died Aug. 17 after a short illness. She wrote for The Eagle and other local publications for years after moving to Williamstown from the New York City borough of Queens 33 years ago.
Her weekly columns in The Eagle were read widely and anticipated by her loyal readers.
On McGuire's 90th birthday this year, she was the subject of a birthday parade through downtown Williamstown, on Spring Street, which was attended by students, store owners, friends and family.