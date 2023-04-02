Meet the five women honored for Women's History Month in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS — In 1948 Lois Quinn, a city resident, became the first woman in the state appointed as a probation officer, according to her 2018 obituary.

"Mrs. Quinn was later appointed assistant chief probation officer, the highest ranking female legal officer in Berkshire County for many years," Mayor Jennifer Macksey said on Tuesday at City Council while presenting awards for her Women's History Hall of Fame.

Macksey honored Quinn, along with Lottie Harriman, Connie Tatro, Heather Boulger and Morgan Goodell.

Last year Macksey, the city's first woman elected as mayor, established the award and inducted Gail Grandchamp, Frances Buckley, former acting Gov. Jane Swift and former state Rep. Gailanne Cariddi as its first honorees.

"This was created to honor women who have contributed to the laying the groundwork for women leaders in our community and to reinforce that all of us are valued community members," Macksey said Tuesday.

Tatro has run a day care in the city for 30 years and was nominated by parents of kids who are in or previously went to her day care.

Boulger is executive director of MassHire Berkshire Workforce Development Board and she served on the School Committee for more than two decades.

Goodell became the first woman to serve as a city firefighter when she started there last year. “I was so wrapped up in the career ... I didn’t really realize that I was going to be the first woman,” she told The Eagle in November.

Harriman, who died in 1973, started Orchid Beauty Salon and in 1942 became the second woman to serve on the City Council. She worked to open the Harriman-and-West Airport, which was named in her honor.