McCann Technical High School is changing how it grades students and getting rid of letter grades

NORTH ADAMS — Starting in the fall, first-year students at McCann Technical High School will no longer get letter grades or have GPAs.
Instead, students will be graded in both their technical and academic courses on a new standards based scale: exemplary, proficient, developing, limited.
"We feel like it's a more honest and authentic way to communicate with students and parents how they are progressing through the curriculum," said Erin Mucci, the academic curriculum coordinator and a longtime science teacher at McCann. “If you give a student an 82 in biology what does that mean? If you ask seven different teachers, you'll get seven different interpretations."
That will no longer be an issue at the school. Next school year, the school is starting the new grading system with the first-year class. The change has long been brewing with years of planning, said Principal Justin Kratz.
"It impacts just about everything in the school," Kratz said.
In each class, there are a number of different standards, designed using the state curriculum, that students will be evaluated on with the new scale, Kratz said. All the curriculum and assessments had to be converted into the new grading system.
Kratz feels the new system is much more clear. "This is what I need to do to get proficient, and it'll be laid out for them. There's no more guessing."
Proficient is the goal, he said. "Proficient is the pilot that can fly the plane and land it safely 100 times out of 100. ... Exemplary is you can land the plane 100 times and you can dodge enemy fire while doing it. ... It's just like one more step above."
Mucci hopes that new scale will help students focus on learning.
"We've created a society of grade grubbers," she said. "Instead of give me the points, it's how can I show you I know this? ... Those are the conversations we want to have.”
Teachers also sometimes give credit for non-academic work, like bringing supplies for the class, a practice that standards-based grading eliminates, Kratz said.
"I'm not criticizing teachers," he said. "When I was teaching English, I gave credit to kids who showed up to the basketball game because I was the coach — you come to Friday night's game, I'll give you 10 points on your next quiz. I should have never done that because kids have to babysit, kids have to work, kids have responsibilities. All these things muddy up what that number we boil a kid down to is."
Students at McCann take both academic and vocational classes, and in addition to grades in those courses, students will be graded on a citizenship rubirc.
On that scale, students are graded on respect, effort, accountability, communication, and honor. "Some people will feel initially, that this is everybody gets a trophy type of mentality, but it's not," Kratz said, "it's actually holding students more accountable." The school is starting a weekly class focused on how to be a good citizen at the school.
The school has spoken to colleges, including Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, about McCann's upcoming grading system change and how admissions officers would see it, Kratz said.
"At MCLA, students who submit applications with transcripts reflecting a standards-based curriculum are evaluated in the same way as their peers who submit transcripts with either letter or numeric grades," college spokesperson Bernadette Alden said in an email. Schools who use standards-based grading should give the college a description of the grading system to help the admissions office, which McCann has done, Alden added.
McCann held information sessions for parents of students interested in McCann, but Kratz has not heard a lot of feedback from them. It may be because standards-based grades are not an uncommon grading scale in kindergarten, elementary and middle schools, and this is an extension of that, he said.
"Parents should expect schools to do better than just boiling their kid down to one number," Kratz said, "and expecting colleges or employers to understand or guess what that number means. What an 82 in 10th grade biology means, it's probably gonna be different from my interpretation to your interpretation to somebody else's. ... We can give them better, more detailed information than just a single number."