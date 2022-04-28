<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
McCann student injured in welding accident is in stable condition

A student at McCann Technical School in North Adams was injured in a welding accident Wednesday, and on Thursday she was in stable condition, Superintendent James Brosnan said the family told him.

NORTH ADAMS — A student injured at McCann Technical School on Wednesday is in stable condition, Superintendent James Brosnan said the family told him.

The 18-year-old female student, whose name has not been released, suffered burn injuries while welding in the metal fabrication shop.

Brosnan said he does not remember a student ever getting a burn injury before. “This is a rare, rare occurrence,” he said Wednesday.

The school’s facility for the metal fabrication program includes a full sheet metal shop and 15 individual welding stations, according to the school’s website.

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

