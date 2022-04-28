McCann student injured in welding accident is in stable condition

NORTH ADAMS — A student injured at McCann Technical School on Wednesday is in stable condition, Superintendent James Brosnan said the family told him.
The 18-year-old female student, whose name has not been released, suffered burn injuries while welding in the metal fabrication shop.
Brosnan said he does not remember a student ever getting a burn injury before. “This is a rare, rare occurrence,” he said Wednesday.
The school’s facility for the metal fabrication program includes a full sheet metal shop and 15 individual welding stations, according to the school’s website.