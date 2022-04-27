Student seriously injured in welding accident at McCann Technical School

NORTH ADAMS — A student was injured at McCann Technical School on Wednesday morning and is being transported for emergency medical services, according to North Adams Police Chief Jason Wood.
The 18-year-old female student caught fire while welding in the metal fabrication shop, Wood said.
Northern Berkshire EMS is transporting her to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield while Life Star, an emergency helicopter service, is flying to intercept them and take her elsewhere, according to Wood.
Responders got the call about the injury around 10:55 a.m., Wood said.
The school's facility for the Metal Fabrication program includes a full sheet metal shop and 15 individual welding stations, according to the school's website.
In the more than 20 years Superintendent James Brosnan has been at the school, he said he does not remember a student ever getting a burn injury before. “This is a rare, rare occurrence," he said.
A parent is aware of the injury, Brosnan said. "We're still trying to support the parent and student any way we can.”
He said the student in question was, given the circumstances, in "good spirits" as she left the school.
