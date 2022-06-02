<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

McCann Technical School 2022 graduation included 105 diplomas — and one backflip

Graduates shoot off confetti

McCann Technical High School graduates shoot off confetti Thursday after getting their diplomas during commencement exercises on the football field.

District: Northern Berkshire Vocational Regional School District

Graduation location: Football Field

Graduating seniors: 105

Valedictorian: Tyler P. Petit

Salutatorian: Ethan H. Rudin

Memorable moment: After receiving his diploma, Jason Knapp did a backflip.

The valedictorian delivers an address

Valedictorian Tyler P. Petit delivers an address Thursday at McCann Technical High School during graduation exercises on the football field. 
2022-06-02-MCCANNGRAD (493).JPG

McCann Technical High School held their graduation exercises on the school's football field on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Photos: McCann Technical High School graduation 2022

+34 
+34 
A graduate reacts to getting his diploma
+34 
+34 
Graduates shoot off confetti
+34 
+34 
The valedictorian delivers an address
+34 
+34 
Graduates process out of graduation exercises
+34 
+34 
The salutatorian delivers an address

Digital visual journalist Gillian Jones can be reached at gjones@berkshireeagle.com

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all