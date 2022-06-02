McCann Technical School 2022 graduation included 105 diplomas — and one backflip

District: Northern Berkshire Vocational Regional School District
Graduation location: Football Field
Graduating seniors: 105
Valedictorian: Tyler P. Petit
Salutatorian: Ethan H. Rudin
Memorable moment: After receiving his diploma, Jason Knapp did a backflip.
A graduate reacts to getting his diploma
Jeramia John-Marcus Bushika reacts after receiving his diploma from McCann Technical Vocational High School during graduation exercises on the football field on Thursday.
Graduates shoot off confetti
McCann Technical High School graduates shoot off confetti Thursday after getting their diplomas during commencement exercises on the football field.
The valedictorian delivers an address
Valedictorian Tyler P. Petit delivers an address Thursday at McCann Technical High School during graduation exercises on the football field.
Graduates process out of graduation exercises
McCann Technical High School graduates march out of commencement exercises Thursday on the football field.
The salutatorian delivers an address
Salutatorian Ethan H. Rudin delivers an address at McCann Technical Vocational High School during graduation exercises on the football field on Thursday.
A graduate receives her diploma
Amelia Roberts receives her diploma from McCann Technical Vocational High School during graduation exercises on the football field on Thursday.
2022-06-02-MCCANNGRAD (7).JPG
McCann Technical High School held their graduation exercises on the school's football field on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
