Williamstown sergeant claims, in a new filing, that he’s a whistleblower and the town is retaliating against him

Williamstown Police Sgt. Scott E. McGowan has filed a new complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination, two days before a disciplinary hearing set for Thursday at which he says he was to be fired. The MCAD complaint alleges that a town investigation into McGowan's conduct, triggered by a letter backed by all full-time members of the Williamstown Police Department, is a form of bias and retaliation. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

WILLIAMSTOWN — Days before he faces a possible firing, a Williamstown police sergeant is again accusing the town of bias and retaliation, portraying himself as a whistleblower who received unjust treatment by local officials before and after he brought a federal lawsuit last year.

Sgt. Scott McGowan filed a complaint Tuesday with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination. The six-page document discloses that McGowan, who has been on a paid administrative leave since March 1, would face a disciplinary hearing Thursday.

Download PDF McGowan MCAD complaint 2021

That hearing on a possible job termination, his attorney said in a statement Wednesday, “is retaliation in violation of state and federal anti-discrimination laws and the Massachusetts Whistleblower Act.”

“Williamstown must face its real issues with discrimination and retaliation, and not just respond by ‘shooting the messenger,’” the MCAD complaint says.

McGowan plans to exercise his right to have Thursday’s virtual hearing be open to the public, according to his attorney, David A. Russcol.

In an email to The Eagle, Russcol said that his client "intends to defend against the charges vigorously."

Thursday’s hearing was to be the culmination of an effort by Williamstown officials to examine allegations against McGowan contained in a letter signed by all rank-and-file members of the Williamstown Police Department.

The MCAD complaint claims that the town’s investigation has been part of an “unfair and biased disciplinary process.”

In a statement, Russcol said the town refused to provide McGowan with “the names of witnesses, alleged victims, and relevant documents so that Sgt. McGowan can reasonably respond to the allegations against him.”

The MCAD complaint alleges that the letter sent to town officials by police officers contained “demonstrably false” descriptions of conduct by McGowan.

This story will be updated.

Larry Parnass can be reached at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com and 413-588-8341.

Investigations editor

Larry Parnass joined The Eagle in 2016 from the Daily Hampshire Gazette, where he was editor in chief. His freelance work has appeared in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, Hartford Courant, CommonWealth Magazine and with the Reuters news service.

