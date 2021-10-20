Williamstown sergeant claims, in a new filing, that he’s a whistleblower and the town is retaliating against him

WILLIAMSTOWN — Days before he faces a possible firing, a Williamstown police sergeant is again accusing the town of bias and retaliation, portraying himself as a whistleblower who received unjust treatment by local officials before and after he brought a federal lawsuit last year.
Sgt. Scott McGowan filed a complaint Tuesday with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination. The six-page document discloses that McGowan, who has been on a paid administrative leave since March 1, would face a disciplinary hearing Thursday.
That hearing on a possible job termination, his attorney said in a statement Wednesday, “is retaliation in violation of state and federal anti-discrimination laws and the Massachusetts Whistleblower Act.”
“Williamstown must face its real issues with discrimination and retaliation, and not just respond by ‘shooting the messenger,’” the MCAD complaint says.
McGowan plans to exercise his right to have Thursday’s virtual hearing be open to the public, according to his attorney, David A. Russcol.
In an email to The Eagle, Russcol said that his client "intends to defend against the charges vigorously."
Thursday’s hearing was to be the culmination of an effort by Williamstown officials to examine allegations against McGowan contained in a letter signed by all rank-and-file members of the Williamstown Police Department.
The MCAD complaint claims that the town’s investigation has been part of an “unfair and biased disciplinary process.”
In a statement, Russcol said the town refused to provide McGowan with “the names of witnesses, alleged victims, and relevant documents so that Sgt. McGowan can reasonably respond to the allegations against him.”
The MCAD complaint alleges that the letter sent to town officials by police officers contained “demonstrably false” descriptions of conduct by McGowan.
