MCLA could receive $2.6 million per year from the state for turning a dorm into a homeless shelter for families

NORTH ADAMS — A plan to turn a dormitory into a shelter for homeless families could bring the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts $2.6 million a year for the duration of the arrangement.
Vice President of Administration and Finance Joseph DaSilva told members of the board of trustees on Thursday that such a program would run for 18 months because the college is expecting an uptick in enrollment, in which case the building would once again be needed as a student dormitory.
“The state has approved $2.6 million for every fiscal year right now,” DaSilva said, suggesting the college was poised to formally agree to the plan.
But MCLA President James Birge emphasized that nothing is set in stone.
“We have not yet seen a lease agreement from the state,” Birge later said. “I still have lots of questions about it, so we are not in a position to be making a decision right now.”
The plan calls for an 18-month lease of Berkshire Towers with the state Department of Housing and Community Development. Up to 50 families would be placed in the building. ServiceNet, a nonprofit that offers essential services to homeless people and operates family shelters in Pittsfield and Greenfield, has been tapped to run the would-be facility.
Located on Church Street, Berkshire Towers consists of two connected towers with three suite-style units on each floor. It is one of the college’s three dorms, and is now vacant amid declining enrollment. Birge said Thursday that if it becomes a shelter, the 50 families would primarily come from Western Massachusetts, and some who used it would be new arrivals to the country.
With a lack of affordable housing and increased demand for family shelters, the state Department of Housing and Community Development has been looking at empty state buildings to potentially use for homeless people. They put out a call to state colleges as part of this effort.
Since the proposal surfaced last month, members of the public have come down on either side of the issue, though many The Eagle spoke to in the neighborhood of the dorm thought it was a positive development.
Birge said the college will hold a public community conversation on the proposal once it has more information on what’s in the lease. He declined to speak with the Eagle after the meeting, saying he was late to another event.
Gina Puc, the vice president for strategic initiatives, spoke in his stead, saying it is currently unclear whether the college would hold this community conversation before or after signing the lease with the state.
She also said the $2.6 million figure is a projection and subject to change.
Birge said there is a huge need in the state for shelters like the one MCLA would be offering. He has said in the past that the proposal is part of a state initiative to relieve pressure on its emergency shelter program, which is not keeping up with the current demand.
He said families would be cycling in and out of the shelter depending on the availability of jobs and housing. And he said he has questions about the deal with the state, including when people would be moving in and how exactly the state plans to cycle families in and out.
State Rep. John Barrett III, D-North Adams, who is on the board of trustees, initiated a tense back and forth with Birge after the president asserted that the decision lies with him and college management, not the board of trustees. And Barrett questioned the lack of public input on the proposal.
Birge said he would listen to the board’s advice, prompting Barrett to ask if he had talked to individual board members about the project.
“I have,” Birge said.
“You haven’t talked to me,” Barrett replied.
“You haven’t talked to me either, John,” Birge said.
“That’s not my job. Your job is to be reaching out to the board to let us know what’s going on. We shouldn’t have to come to you," Barrett shot back.
“We vote on budgets, on policy … but you’re saying we don’t vote on such an impactful project,” Barrett added. “I’m very concerned about the way this is moving, and it should be an open process.”
Barrett said he feels like he is in the dark on this project, and so does the public.
“People in this community are asking me questions, and I don’t know [the answers],” he said. “I don’t want this board and this community shut out of the process.”
Board member Robert Reilly complimented Birge’s leadership, but said he felt concerned how an academic institution would be positioned to deal with such a project.
“This seems to be outside the realm of college operations,” he said. “This seems to be something that the board needs to have a direct input in.”
Board Chair Brenda Burdick said in response that she would seek counsel on how to proceed.